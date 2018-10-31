|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Air France-KLM
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
15,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
11,27 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+33,10%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
11,26 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+33,21%
|Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,23 EUR
|11:26 Uhr
|Air France-KLM buy
|HSBC
|22.01.2019
|Air France-KLM overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:26 Uhr
|Air France-KLM buy
|HSBC
|22.01.2019
|Air France-KLM overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.12.2018
|Air France-KLM Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.12.2018
|Air France-KLM buy
|HSBC
|21.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.11.2018
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|23.11.2018
|Air France-KLM market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.2019
|Air France-KLM Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.2018
|Air France-KLM Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17.08.2018
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.08.2018
|Air France-KLM Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|01.08.2018
|Air France-KLM Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
