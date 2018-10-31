LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Air France-KLM vor Quartalszahlen aus dem europäischen Luftfahrtsektor von 13 auf 15 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er sei mit Blick auf die Restrukturierung der Fluggesellschaft nach dem Managementwechsel optimistisch, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / 14:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.