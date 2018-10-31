finanzen.net
Air France-KLM Aktie WKN: 855111 / ISIN: FR0000031122

30.01.2019 11:26
Air France-KLM buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Air France-KLM vor Quartalszahlen aus dem europäischen Luftfahrtsektor von 13 auf 15 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er sei mit Blick auf die Restrukturierung der Fluggesellschaft nach dem Managementwechsel optimistisch, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / 14:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Air France-KLM buy

Unternehmen:
Air France-KLM		Analyst:
HSBC		Kursziel:
15,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
11,27 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+33,10%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
11,26 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+33,21%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
10,23 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Air France-KLM

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11:26 UhrAir France-KLM buyHSBC
22.01.2019Air France-KLM overweightMorgan Stanley
21.01.2019Air France-KLM NeutralUBS AG
17.01.2019Air France-KLM Equal weightBarclays Capital
15.01.2019Air France-KLM SellDeutsche Bank AG
11:26 UhrAir France-KLM buyHSBC
22.01.2019Air France-KLM overweightMorgan Stanley
10.01.2019Air France-KLM OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18.12.2018Air France-KLM OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.12.2018Air France-KLM buyHSBC
21.01.2019Air France-KLM NeutralUBS AG
17.01.2019Air France-KLM Equal weightBarclays Capital
07.01.2019Air France-KLM NeutralUBS AG
26.11.2018Air France-KLM NeutralMacquarie Research
23.11.2018Air France-KLM market-performBernstein Research
15.01.2019Air France-KLM SellDeutsche Bank AG
15.10.2018Air France-KLM SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
17.08.2018Air France-KLM UnderperformBernstein Research
17.08.2018Air France-KLM SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
01.08.2018Air France-KLM SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Kursziele Air France-KLM Aktie

-8,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,90%
Ø Kursziel: 10,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 7
Sell: 4
6
8
10
12
14
16
S&P Capital IQ
7,40 
BNP PARIBAS
7,50 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12,50 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
7,50 
Credit Suisse Group
9,39 
Kepler Cheuvreux
13,70 
Bernstein Research
7,50 
Macquarie Research
10,20 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12 
RBC Capital Markets
10,50 
Deutsche Bank AG
8 
Barclays Capital
10 
Morgan Stanley
12 
HSBC
15 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,90%
Ø Kursziel: 10,23
alle Air France-KLM Kursziele

