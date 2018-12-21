|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Air Transport Services Group Inc
|Analyst:
Imperial Capital
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
16,13 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
20,28 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|21.12.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|06.11.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|05.10.2018
|Air Transport Services Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.08.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.12.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|06.11.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.08.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|28.06.2018
|Air Transport Services Group Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|05.10.2018
|Air Transport Services Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.2018
|Air Transport Services Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|17.05.2018
|Air Transport Services Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|01.03.2018
|Air Transport Services Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|05.05.2017
|Air Transport Services Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|12:16 Uhr
|Daimler neutral
|11:56 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|11:56 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|11:51 Uhr
|S&T buy
|11:41 Uhr
|adidas buy
|11:36 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|11:31 Uhr
|Infineon kaufen
|11:31 Uhr
|Infineon kaufen
|09:51 Uhr
|adidas buy
|08:36 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|08:31 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers market-perform
|20.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|20.12.18
|Software Halten
|20.12.18
|United Internet buy
|20.12.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|20.12.18
|Allianz kaufen
|20.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|19.12.18
|Lufthansa Halten
|19.12.18
|BMW market-perform
|19.12.18
|Continental Outperform
|19.12.18
|Daimler market-perform
|19.12.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|19.12.18
|RWE Halten
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|19.12.18
|Covestro Equal weight
|19.12.18
|Covestro Hold
|19.12.18
|Deutsche Post Hold
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|18.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.12.18
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|18.12.18
|Linde Halten
|18.12.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|18.12.18
|EON SE Halten
|18.12.18
|Covestro Neutral
