|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Alaska Air Group Inc.
|Analyst:
Imperial Capital
|Kursziel:
61,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
In-line
|Kurs*:
55,95 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,03%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
55,95 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+9,03%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
88,13 USD
|12:29 Uhr
|Alaska Air Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|28.01.2019
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|15.01.2019
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|09.01.2019
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|29.11.2018
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|28.01.2019
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|15.01.2019
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|09.01.2019
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|29.11.2018
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|28.11.2018
|Alaska Air Group Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|12:29 Uhr
|Alaska Air Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|20.06.2018
|Alaska Air Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|01.06.2018
|Alaska Air Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|24.04.2018
|Alaska Air Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|17.04.2018
|Alaska Air Group In-line
|Imperial Capital
|15.12.2014
|Alaska Air Group Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31 Uhr
|Continental buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Covestro Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:23 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|BASF Equal weight
|08:41 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|08:21 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|08:21 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|07.03.19
|Merck Outperform
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|07.03.19
|Merck Halten
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Reduce
|07.03.19
|United Internet kaufen
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|07.03.19
|Merck Halten
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post neutral
|07.03.19
|Software buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|07.03.19
|Siltronic Hold
|07.03.19
|Lufthansa buy
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|07.03.19
|Merck buy
|07.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|07.03.19
|Continental Neutral
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|07.03.19
|Merck Hold
|07.03.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|07.03.19
|Drägerwerk Hold
|07.03.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|07.03.19
|Merck Neutral
|Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019 Das sind die Highlights
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 9 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 9 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net