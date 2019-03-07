finanzen.net
Alaska Air Group Aktie WKN: 869843 / ISIN: US0116591092
Symbol: ALK

49,40EUR
-0,51EUR
-1,02%
11:11:16
STU
55,95USD
+0,12USD
+0,21%
07.03.2019
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
08.03.2019 12:29
Bewerten
(0)

Alaska Air Group In-line (Imperial Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Imperial Capital hat Alaska Air Group Inc. von Outperform auf "In-line" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 90 auf 61 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: Alaska Air Group In-line

Unternehmen:
Alaska Air Group Inc.		Analyst:
Imperial Capital		Kursziel:
61,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
In-line		Kurs*:
55,95 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,03%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
55,95 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+9,03%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
88,13 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

12:29 UhrAlaska Air Group In-lineImperial Capital
28.01.2019Alaska Air Group OutperformImperial Capital
15.01.2019Alaska Air Group OutperformImperial Capital
09.01.2019Alaska Air Group OutperformImperial Capital
29.11.2018Alaska Air Group OutperformImperial Capital
12:29 UhrAlaska Air Group In-lineImperial Capital
20.06.2018Alaska Air Group In-lineImperial Capital
01.06.2018Alaska Air Group In-lineImperial Capital
24.04.2018Alaska Air Group In-lineImperial Capital
17.04.2018Alaska Air Group In-lineImperial Capital
15.12.2014Alaska Air Group SellDeutsche Bank AG

Nachrichten zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

Kursziele Alaska Air Group Aktie

+78,40%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +78,40%
Ø Kursziel: 88,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
50
60
70
80
90
100
110
Imperial Capital
95 $
Imperial Capital
90 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
84 $
Imperial Capital
102 $
Imperial Capital
90 $
Imperial Capital
93 $
Imperial Capital
90 $
Imperial Capital
61 $
