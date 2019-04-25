NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Euro belassen. Er habe die Schätzungen für die Jahre 2019 bis 2023 des Versicherungsanbieters überarbeitet, schrieb Analyst Johnny Vo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. An seiner Einschätzung der Papiere als Investment und am Kursziel ändere sich jedoch nichts. Grundsätzlich machte der Experte konjunkturelle und regulatorische Risiken für das Unternehmen aus./bek/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2019 / 14:59 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.