|Name
|WKN
|Unteres KO-Level
|Oberes KO-Level
|Kurs
|Inline Optionsschein auf Allianz
|SR0UEM
|200,00
|225,00
|Inline Optionsschein auf Allianz
|SR0UEN
|200,00
|235,00
|Unternehmen:
Allianz
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
200,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
213,40 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,28%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
213,40 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,28%
|Analyst Name:
Johnny Vo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
218,00 EUR
|25.04.2019
|Allianz Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.2019
|Allianz buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.04.2019
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.2019
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.2019
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.2019
|Allianz buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.04.2019
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.2019
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.2019
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.2019
|Allianz buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.2019
|Allianz Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.2019
|Allianz Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.2019
|Allianz Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.02.2019
|Allianz Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.2019
|Allianz Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.2017
|Allianz Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.11.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.19
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|25.04.19
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|25.04.19
|Allianz Neutral
|25.04.19
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|25.04.19
|Bayer Halten
|25.04.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|25.04.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|25.04.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|25.04.19
|SAP SE buy
|25.04.19
|SAP SE buy
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|25.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|25.04.19
|Bayer Hold
|25.04.19
|SAP SE overweight
|25.04.19
|SAP SE overweight
|25.04.19
|Merck Neutral
|25.04.19
|Drägerwerk Hold
|25.04.19
|Henkel vz buy
|25.04.19
|Bayer Hold
|25.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|25.04.19
|Bayer Verkaufen
|25.04.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|25.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|25.04.19
|Bayer Hold
|25.04.19
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Hold
|25.04.19
|SAP SE Hold
|25.04.19
|EON SE Neutral
|25.04.19
|Bayer buy
|25.04.19
|Bayer buy
|25.04.19
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|25.04.19
|Wirecard buy
|25.04.19
|Wirecard buy
|25.04.19
|adidas Neutral
|25.04.19
|Bayer Outperform
|In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
|In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
