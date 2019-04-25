finanzen.net

Allianz Aktie WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005

213,30EUR
+0,75EUR
+0,35%
25.04.2019
STU
25.04.2019 21:21
(0)

Allianz Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Euro belassen. Er habe die Schätzungen für die Jahre 2019 bis 2023 des Versicherungsanbieters überarbeitet, schrieb Analyst Johnny Vo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. An seiner Einschätzung der Papiere als Investment und am Kursziel ändere sich jedoch nichts. Grundsätzlich machte der Experte konjunkturelle und regulatorische Risiken für das Unternehmen aus./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2019 / 14:59 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Allianz Neutral

Unternehmen:
Allianz		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
200,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
213,40 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,28%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
213,40 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,28%
Analyst Name:
Johnny Vo		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
218,00 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Allianz

25.04.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.04.2019Allianz buyKepler Cheuvreux
17.04.2019Allianz buyDeutsche Bank AG
16.04.2019Allianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.2019Allianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.2019Allianz buyKepler Cheuvreux
17.04.2019Allianz buyDeutsche Bank AG
16.04.2019Allianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.2019Allianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.04.2019Allianz buyUBS AG
25.04.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.2019Allianz Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
08.02.2019Allianz HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.02.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.12.2017Allianz UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.11.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.09.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu Allianz

25.04.19
Geplatzte Bankenfusion: Schaut die Allianz jetzt in die Röhre? (Der Aktionär)
25.04.19
DGAP-CMS: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 23.04.2019, 16:30 Uhr CET/CEST - Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
24.04.19
Allianz: Darum steigt die Aktie (Der Aktionär)
23.04.19
DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
20.04.19
Hebel-Depot: Allianz, Dialog und Aixtron machen die Pace (Der Aktionär)
18.04.19
Allianz-Aktie, Telekom und Co: Auf diese fünf deutschen Aktien setzt die BayernLB (Börse Online)
18.04.19
Allianz: Endlich packt der CEO dieses Problem an (Der Aktionär)
17.04.19
Allianz: neues Investment in Spanien - neues 17-Jahres-Hoch (Der Aktionär)

Kursziele Allianz Aktie

+2,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,20%
Ø Kursziel: 218,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
190
200
210
220
230
240
250
Oddo BHF
217 
Commerzbank AG
235 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205 
S&P Capital IQ
210 
Independent Research GmbH
230 
BNP PARIBAS
205 
Baader Bank
210 
equinet AG
220 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
215 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
210 
HSBC
225 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
205 
Morgan Stanley
224 
Barclays Capital
225 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
210 
Credit Suisse Group
235 
UBS AG
220 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
222 
Deutsche Bank AG
215 
Kepler Cheuvreux
240 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
200 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,20%
Ø Kursziel: 218,00
alle Allianz Kursziele

