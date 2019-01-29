ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. Die Aktie zähle zu den überzeugendsten Brancheninvestments, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Versicherer sei attraktiv bewertet und biete eine der stärksten Bilanzen im Sektor./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / 11:49 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.