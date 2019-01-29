finanzen.net
Allianz Aktie WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005

185,54EUR
+0,54EUR
+0,29%
18:20:08
STU
29.01.2019
Allianz Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Allianz SE auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. Die Aktie zähle zu den überzeugendsten Brancheninvestments, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Versicherer sei attraktiv bewertet und biete eine der stärksten Bilanzen im Sektor./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2019 / 11:49 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Allianz Outperform

Unternehmen:
Allianz		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
230,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
184,84 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+24,43%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
185,78 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+23,80%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
214,82 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:01 UhrAllianz OutperformCredit Suisse Group
15:41 UhrAllianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.01.2019Allianz overweightBarclays Capital
23.01.2019Allianz buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.01.2019Allianz buyHSBC
03.12.2018Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2018Allianz HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
09.11.2018Allianz Equal weightBarclays Capital
09.11.2018Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.2018Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.12.2017Allianz UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.11.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.09.2017Allianz UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu Allianz

QIX aktuell
QIX Deutschland: So wollen SAP und die Allianz ihr bisheriges Wachstumstempo auch 2019 fortsetzen
Kurz vor der morgigen US-Notenbanksitzung wird der QIX Deutschland am Dienstag von der durchaus vielversprechend beginnenden Berichtssaison getragen.
10:28 Uhr
Allianz hat Betreiber des gebrochenen Damms in Brasilien anscheinend rückversichert (dpa-afx)
28.01.19
Allianz provided some reinsurance for burst Vale dam -sources (Reuters Business)
28.01.19
Allianz: Alle Zeichen auf Expansion (Der Aktionär)
28.01.19
DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
28.01.19
DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
26.01.19
Pimco setzt auf alternative Anlagen (finanzen.net)
24.01.19
DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
24.01.19
DGAP-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Allianz Aktie

+15,78%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,78%
Ø Kursziel: 214,82
Anzahl:
Buy: 16
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
170
180
190
200
210
220
230
240
250
Macquarie Research
176 
Citigroup Corp.
210 
Oddo BHF
217 
Commerzbank AG
235 
Independent Research GmbH
230 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
206 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205 
S&P Capital IQ
210 
BNP PARIBAS
205 
Baader Bank
210 
equinet AG
220 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
200 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
200 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
215 
UBS AG
220 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
210 
Kepler Cheuvreux
240 
HSBC
225 
Deutsche Bank AG
215 
Barclays Capital
225 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
222 
Credit Suisse Group
230 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,78%
Ø Kursziel: 214,82
alle Allianz Kursziele

