|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Allianz
|ST8HHL
|14,70
|Endlos Turbo auf Allianz
|ST75BL
|14,59
|Unternehmen:
Allianz
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
230,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
184,84 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+24,43%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
185,78 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+23,80%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
214,82 EUR
|16:01 Uhr
|Allianz Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:41 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.2019
|Allianz overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.01.2019
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.2019
|Allianz buy
|HSBC
