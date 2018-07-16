+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++

Allianz Aktie

19.07.2018 15:01
Allianz overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Aktie der Allianz nach Pressespekulationen über ein Kaufinteresse an Prudential auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 219 Euro belassen. Analyst Ashik Musaddi hält den Pressebericht laut einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie für unbegründet. Die Münchener seien eher an Zukäufen im Nicht-Lebensversicherungsgeschäft interessiert, während Prudential primär ein Lebensversicherer sei. Zudem wäre bestenfalls das Asien-Geschäft der Briten für die Allianz interessant, aber nicht die US-Aktivitäten./gl/edh

Datum der Analyse: 19.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

