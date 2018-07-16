|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Endlos Turbo auf Allianz
|ST219V
|13,28
|Endlos Turbo auf Allianz
|ST226H
|14,09
|Unternehmen:
Allianz
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
219,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
184,66 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+18,60%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
184,44 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,74%
|Analyst Name:
Ashik Musaddi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
207,70 EUR
|15:01 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.2018
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.2018
|Allianz Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.07.2018
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.2018
|Allianz Neutral
|equinet AG
|15:01 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.2018
|Allianz overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.2018
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.2018
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.2018
|Allianz buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.07.2018
|Allianz Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.07.2018
|Allianz Neutral
|equinet AG
|04.07.2018
|Allianz Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|03.07.2018
|Allianz Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.07.2018
|Allianz Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.2017
|Allianz Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.11.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.2017
|Allianz Underweight
|Barclays Capital
