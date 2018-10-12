finanzen.net
Allot Communications Aktie WKN: A0LE7C / ISIN: IL0010996549

5,35EUR
+0,11EUR
+2,10%
15:47:47
STU
6,33USD
+0,27USD
+4,46%
15:30:53
NAS
12.10.2018 14:59
Bewerten
(0)

Allot Communications Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Allot Communications LtdShs von Underweight auf "Equal Weight" hochgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Allot Communications Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Allot Communications LtdShs		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		Kurs*:
6,06 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Underweight		Kurs aktuell:
6,33 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,75 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Allot Communications LtdShs

14:59 UhrAllot Communications Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.08.2018Allot Communications BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.05.2016Allot Communications HoldWunderlich
29.10.2015Allot Communications BuyWunderlich
07.07.2015Allot Communications UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.08.2018Allot Communications BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.10.2015Allot Communications BuyWunderlich
05.05.2015Allot Communications BuyWunderlich
06.01.2015Allot Communications BuyDougherty & Company LLC
14.01.2013Allot Communications kaufenRBC Capital Markets
14:59 UhrAllot Communications Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.05.2016Allot Communications HoldWunderlich
07.07.2015Allot Communications NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
06.07.2015Allot Communications HoldWunderlich
13.04.2015Allot Communications HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
07.07.2015Allot Communications UnderweightBarclays Capital
06.05.2015Allot Communications UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu Allot Communications LtdShs

10.10.18
Allot Communications study shows widespread consumer demand for more Internet of Things security (Proactiveinvestors)
24.08.18
Is Allot Communications (ALLT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? (Zacks)
17.08.18
Allot Communications (ALLT) Continue to Surge Higher? (Zacks)
10.08.18
Allot Communications wows Oppenheimer analysts with its positive Q2 results (Proactiveinvestors)
09.08.18
Allot Communications teams up with McAfee and Telefónica to networks for smaller businesses (Proactiveinvestors)
09.08.18
Allot Communications teams up with McAfee and Telefónica to secure networks for smaller businesses (Proactiveinvestors)
07.08.18
Allot Communications tops second-quarter estimates as it increases focus on network security (Proactiveinvestors)
07.08.18
Allot Communications (ALLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Zacks)

Kursziele Allot Communications Aktie

+6,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,64%
Ø Kursziel: 6,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
Needham & Company, LLC
6,75 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,64%
Ø Kursziel: 6,75
alle Allot Communications Kursziele

