finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
Symbol: GOOGL

969,44EUR
+28,55EUR
+3,03%
21:51:20
STU
1.120,54USD
+29,80USD
+2,73%
23:20:00
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.10.2018 18:54
Bewerten
(0)

Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold (Pivotal Research Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Alphabet A (ex Google) von 1080 auf 1010 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
1.010,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
1.098,99 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,10%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
1.120,54 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,86%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1.345,04 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:54 UhrAlphabet A (ex Google) HoldPivotal Research Group
02.10.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) overweightMorgan Stanley
01.10.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformMacquarie Research
28.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformMacquarie Research
02.10.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) overweightMorgan Stanley
01.10.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformMacquarie Research
28.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformMacquarie Research
26.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) overweightMorgan Stanley
18:54 UhrAlphabet A (ex Google) HoldPivotal Research Group
26.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldMorningstar
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldMorningstar
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldCanaccord Adams
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldPivotal Research Group
24.11.2008Google sellMerriman Curhan Ford & Co
19.11.2008Google ausgestopptNasd@q Inside
16.03.2007Google Bär der WocheDer Aktionärsbrief
08.03.2006Google im intakten AbwärtstrendDer Aktionär
02.02.2006Google verkaufenFrankfurter Tagesdienst

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Alphabet A (ex Google) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Wertekonflikt?
JEDI-Deal: Darum lässt sich Google einen 10-Milliarden-Dollar-Auftrag entgehen
Google ist aus dem Rennen um einen Cloudauftrag des US-Verteidigungsministeriums ausgestiegen und lässt sich damit eine Summe in Höhe von 10 Milliarden US-Dollar durch die Lappen gehen. Dafür sollen teilweise auch Mitarbeiter gesorgt haben.
22:14 Uhr
UPDATE 1-Google tells U.S. lawmakers it is mulling options on China services (Reuters Business)
21:20 Uhr
Google tells U.S. lawmakers it is mulling options on China services (Reuters)
21:15 Uhr
Google tells U.S. lawmakers it is mulling options on China services (Reuters Business)
21:10 Uhr
AI Weekly: Amazon, Facebook, and Google fight scandals and sell smart displays (VentureBeat)
19:30 Uhr
ProBeat: Hey Google, was Daydream just a dream? (VentureBeat)
19:20 Uhr
Google researchers use AI to pick out voices in a crowd (VentureBeat)
18:00 Uhr
Google AI claims 99% accuracy in metastatic breast cancer detection (VentureBeat)
16:32 Uhr
The curious case of Google Home Hub?s missing camera (VentureBeat)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alphabet A (ex Google) News
RSS Feed
Alphabet A (ex Google) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+20,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,03%
Ø Kursziel: 1.345,04
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
1400
1500
1600
Pivotal Research Group
970 $
Aegis Capital
1.360 $
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1.410 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.440 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
1.475 $
Pivotal Research Group
1.080 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
1.415 $
Credit Suisse Group
1.375 $
Aegis Capital
1.425 $
Canaccord Adams
1.170 $
Atlantic Equities
1.350 $
JMP Securities LLC
1.390 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
1.456 $
Nomura
1.400 $
RBC Capital Markets
1.380 $
Wells Fargo & Co
1.400 $
Barclays Capital
1.415 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.450 $
Morningstar
1.300 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.500 $
Macquarie Research
1.250 $
Morgan Stanley
1.515 $
Pivotal Research Group
1.010 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,03%
Ø Kursziel: 1.345,04
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:11 UhrBechtle buy
15:26 UhrSoftware buy
14:46 UhrSAP SE overweight
14:46 UhrSAP SE overweight
13:21 UhrBayer Outperform
13:16 UhrMerck Outperform
13:06 UhrBechtle buy
13:06 UhrBeiersdorf Hold
13:01 UhrSoftware Hold
11:56 UhrBASF Equal-Weight
11:56 UhrBayer buy
11:56 UhrCovestro Equal-Weight
11:51 UhrBayer Hold
10:56 UhrDialog Semiconductor buy
10:31 UhrCovestro buy
10:21 UhrDialog Semiconductor neutral
10:16 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
10:16 UhrDialog Semiconductor Neutral
10:11 UhrWirecard buy
10:11 UhrWirecard buy
10:06 UhrBMW Neutral
10:06 UhrBeiersdorf Neutral
10:06 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
09:56 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
08:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
08:36 UhrContinental buy
08:31 Uhrthyssenkrupp Neutral
08:11 UhrSiltronic Hold
11.10.18HeidelbergCement buy
11.10.18Bayer buy
11.10.18Allianz overweight
11.10.18JENOPTIK Halten
11.10.18Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
11.10.18Infineon kaufen
11.10.18Infineon kaufen
11.10.18Wirecard buy
11.10.18Wirecard buy
11.10.18BMW Neutral
11.10.18Bayer buy
11.10.18Bayer buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:33 Uhr
DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- Wall Street nach Korrektur wieder im Plus -- JPMorgan, Wells Fargo und Citigroup übertreffen Erwartungen -- Zalando, Knorr-Bremse, Dialog im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:12 Uhr
KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:45 Uhr
Experte warnt: Aus Trumps "America first"-Politik könnte "America last" werden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Knorr-BremseKBX100
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750