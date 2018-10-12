|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
1.010,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1.098,99 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,10%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1.120,54 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,86%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.345,04 USD
|18:54 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.10.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.10.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|28.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.10.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.10.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|28.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|26.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|18:54 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|24.11.2008
|Google sell
|Merriman Curhan Ford & Co
|19.11.2008
|Google ausgestoppt
|Nasd@q Inside
|16.03.2007
|Google Bär der Woche
|Der Aktionärsbrief
|08.03.2006
|Google im intakten Abwärtstrend
|Der Aktionär
|02.02.2006
|Google verkaufen
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
