942,00EUR
-37,17EUR
-3,80%
26.10.2018
STU
1.083,75USD
-19,84USD
-1,80%
02:00:00
NAS
27.10.2018 08:01
Bewerten
(0)

Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform (Macquarie Research)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die australische Investmentbank Macquarie hat das Kursziel für die A-Aktien der Google-Mutter Alphabet von 1250 auf 1150 US-Dollar gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Benjamin Schachter in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./la/gl

Datum der Analyse: 26.10.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		Analyst:
Macquarie Research		Kursziel:
1.150,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
1.083,75 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+6,11%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
1.083,75 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+6,11%
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Schachter		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1.350,63 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
