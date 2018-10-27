|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
Macquarie Research
|Kursziel:
1.150,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1.083,75 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+6,11%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1.083,75 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+6,11%
|Analyst Name:
Benjamin Schachter
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.350,63 USD
|12.10.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|24.11.2008
|Google sell
|Merriman Curhan Ford & Co
|19.11.2008
|Google ausgestoppt
|Nasd@q Inside
|16.03.2007
|Google Bär der Woche
|Der Aktionärsbrief
|08.03.2006
|Google im intakten Abwärtstrend
|Der Aktionär
|02.02.2006
|Google verkaufen
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
