NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie der Google-Mutter Alphabet vor Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1400 US-Dollar belassen. Basierend auf seinen vorliegenden Daten machten die Konsensschätzungen für das vierte Quartal des Internetkonzerns einen recht vernünftigen Eindruck, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies gelte sowohl für den Umsatz als auch unter dem Strich./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2019 / 12:04 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2019 / 12:04 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.