|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
1.400,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1.118,62 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+25,15%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1.118,62 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+25,15%
|Analyst Name:
Mark Mahaney
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.335,75 USD
|08:01 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.01.2019
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.01.2019
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.01.2019
|Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|Nomura
|07.01.2019
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.11.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) neutral
|JMP Securities LLC
|12.10.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|26.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|24.11.2008
|Google sell
|Merriman Curhan Ford & Co
|19.11.2008
|Google ausgestoppt
|Nasd@q Inside
|16.03.2007
|Google Bär der Woche
|Der Aktionärsbrief
|08.03.2006
|Google im intakten Abwärtstrend
|Der Aktionär
|02.02.2006
|Google verkaufen
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
|08:01 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|01.02.19
|Continental Hold
|01.02.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|01.02.19
|Allianz buy
|01.02.19
|thyssenkrupp buy
|01.02.19
|EON SE buy
|01.02.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|01.02.19
|Bayer Outperform
|01.02.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|01.02.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
|01.02.19
|MorphoSys Underperform
|01.02.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|01.02.19
|Continental Neutral
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|01.02.19
|Software buy
|01.02.19
|Wirecard buy
|01.02.19
|Wirecard buy
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|01.02.19
|Software buy
|01.02.19
|Covestro Neutral
|01.02.19
|Allianz Neutral
|01.02.19
|Daimler overweight
|01.02.19
|Software Equal weight
|01.02.19
|Siltronic Hold
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|01.02.19
|adidas buy
|01.02.19
|Siltronic Hold
|01.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|01.02.19
|adidas Neutral
|01.02.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|01.02.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|01.02.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
|01.02.19
|Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform
|01.02.19
|Software kaufen
|31.01.19
|Software buy
|31.01.19
|Wirecard buy
