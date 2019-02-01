finanzen.net
Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
Symbol: GOOGL

980,46EUR
-1,29EUR
-0,13%
01.02.2019
STU
1.118,62USD
-7,27USD
-0,65%
02:00:00
NAS
02.02.2019 08:01
Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie der Google-Mutter Alphabet vor Zahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1400 US-Dollar belassen. Basierend auf seinen vorliegenden Daten machten die Konsensschätzungen für das vierte Quartal des Internetkonzerns einen recht vernünftigen Eindruck, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dies gelte sowohl für den Umsatz als auch unter dem Strich./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.02.2019 / 12:04 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.02.2019 / 12:04 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
1.400,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
1.118,62 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+25,15%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
1.118,62 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+25,15%
Analyst Name:
Mark Mahaney		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1.335,75 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

08:01 UhrAlphabet A (ex Google) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformCredit Suisse Group
28.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) buyNomura
07.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) BuyPivotal Research Group
08:01 UhrAlphabet A (ex Google) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformCredit Suisse Group
28.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) buyNomura
07.01.2019Alphabet A (ex Google) BuyPivotal Research Group
02.11.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) neutralJMP Securities LLC
12.10.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldPivotal Research Group
26.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldMorningstar
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldMorningstar
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldCanaccord Adams
24.11.2008Google sellMerriman Curhan Ford & Co
19.11.2008Google ausgestopptNasd@q Inside
16.03.2007Google Bär der WocheDer Aktionärsbrief
08.03.2006Google im intakten AbwärtstrendDer Aktionär
02.02.2006Google verkaufenFrankfurter Tagesdienst

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

Höherer Gewinn erwartet
Ausblick: Alphabet A (ex Google) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Alphabet A (ex Google) wird am 04.02.2019 die Bücher zum am 31.12.2018 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel öffnen.
04:23 Uhr
Earnings Outlook: Alphabet earnings: Can Waymo be the non-Google star? (MarketWatch)
01.02.19
What to Expect from Google Parent Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q4 Earnings (Zacks)
01.02.19
Google sets April 2 closing date for Google+, download your photos and content before then (USA Today)
01.02.19
Joe Pesci gets nostalgic with Google Assistant Home Alone ad - CNET (Cnet)
01.02.19
Northrop Grumman, BlackRock Capital, Facebook, Netflix and Google highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
01.02.19
Google Doodle celebrates Sojourner Truth, abolitionist and women's rights advocate - CNET (Cnet)
01.02.19
Google macht NoSQL-Datendank Cloud Firestore allgemein verfügbar (ZDNet.de)
01.02.19
Google Play: Millionenfach verbreitete Kamera-Apps klauen Fotos (Heise)

Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+19,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1.335,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 20
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
1400
1500
1600
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1.410 $
Morgan Stanley
1.515 $
Pivotal Research Group
1.010 $
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
1.350 $
Morningstar
1.300 $
Barclays Capital
1.400 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.350 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
1.315 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
1.400 $
Atlantic Equities
1.400 $
Wells Fargo & Co
1.300 $
Macquarie Research
1.150 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.450 $
JMP Securities LLC
1.375 $
Canaccord Adams
1.250 $
Pivotal Research Group
1.240 $
Nomura
1.350 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.300 $
Credit Suisse Group
1.450 $
RBC Capital Markets
1.400 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,41%
Ø Kursziel: 1.335,75
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:01 UhrInfineon overweight
08:01 UhrInfineon overweight
01.02.19Deutsche Bank Halten
01.02.19Continental Hold
01.02.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
01.02.19Allianz buy
01.02.19thyssenkrupp buy
01.02.19EON SE buy
01.02.19Telefonica Deutschland Hold
01.02.19Deutsche Bank Halten
01.02.19Bayer Outperform
01.02.19Wirecard Verkaufen
01.02.19Wirecard Verkaufen
01.02.19Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
01.02.19MorphoSys Underperform
01.02.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
01.02.19Continental Neutral
01.02.19Deutsche Bank Underperform
01.02.19Software buy
01.02.19Wirecard buy
01.02.19Wirecard buy
01.02.19Deutsche Bank Neutral
01.02.19Software buy
01.02.19Covestro Neutral
01.02.19Allianz Neutral
01.02.19Daimler overweight
01.02.19Software Equal weight
01.02.19Siltronic Hold
01.02.19Deutsche Börse buy
01.02.19adidas buy
01.02.19Siltronic Hold
01.02.19Deutsche Bank Neutral
01.02.19adidas Neutral
01.02.19Siemens Healthineers Neutral
01.02.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
01.02.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
01.02.19Siemens Healthineers Sector Perform
01.02.19Software kaufen
31.01.19Software buy
31.01.19Wirecard buy

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
