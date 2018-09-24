NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1450 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag



Datum der Analyse: 24.09.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.