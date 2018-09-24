finanzen.net

Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
Symbol: GOOGL

1.004,00EUR
-9,31EUR
-0,92%
24.09.2018
STU
1.179,56USD
+7,44USD
+0,63%
24.09.2018
NAS
24.09.2018 16:06
Bewerten
(0)

Alphabet A (ex Google) buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1450 US-Dollar belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ag

Datum der Analyse: 24.09.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) buy

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		Kursziel:
1.450,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
1.164,50 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+24,52%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
1.179,56 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+22,93%
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1.354,61 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

24.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) buyJefferies & Company Inc.
14.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) overweightBarclays Capital
10.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformWells Fargo & Co
10.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformMacquarie Research
03.09.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldMorningstar
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldCanaccord Adams
24.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldPivotal Research Group
24.04.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldPivotal Research Group
02.02.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.11.2008Google sellMerriman Curhan Ford & Co
19.11.2008Google ausgestopptNasd@q Inside
16.03.2007Google Bär der WocheDer Aktionärsbrief
08.03.2006Google im intakten AbwärtstrendDer Aktionär
02.02.2006Google verkaufenFrankfurter Tagesdienst

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

Business Insider
Das neue Buch eines Programmierers zeigt, wie der Arbeitsalltag bei Google wirklich aussieht
Die Angestellten bei Google könnten wahrscheinlich jetzt ein bisschen Lachen gebrauchen.
01:07 Uhr
Google defends search algorithms against bias claims (Financial Times)
24.09.18
Google uses AI to make AMP Stories, Google Images, and video search better (VentureBeat)
24.09.18
Google launches Android Studio 3.2 with App Bundle support, Energy Profiler, and Emulator Snapshots (VentureBeat)
24.09.18
Capitol Report: Outmatched financially, Yelp aims for a lift from Trump in fight against Google (MarketWatch)
24.09.18
Google revamps search engine with Discover news feed and activity cards - CNET (Cnet)
24.09.18
Reserve with Google now lets you book museum tickets and other activities without leaving Google (VentureBeat)
24.09.18
Die neue Version von Google Chrome hat ein dunkles Geheimnis (WELT)
24.09.18
Google Assistant support is coming to Roku devices (VentureBeat)

Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+14,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,84%
Ø Kursziel: 1.354,61
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
1400
1500
1600
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
1.280 $
Pivotal Research Group
970 $
Aegis Capital
1.360 $
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1.410 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.440 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.450 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
1.475 $
Pivotal Research Group
1.080 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
1.415 $
Credit Suisse Group
1.375 $
Aegis Capital
1.425 $
Canaccord Adams
1.170 $
Morningstar
1.300 $
Atlantic Equities
1.350 $
JMP Securities LLC
1.390 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
1.456 $
Nomura
1.400 $
Morgan Stanley
1.515 $
RBC Capital Markets
1.380 $
Macquarie Research
1.250 $
Wells Fargo & Co
1.400 $
Barclays Capital
1.415 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.450 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,84%
Ø Kursziel: 1.354,61
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

