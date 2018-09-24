|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.450,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.164,50 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+24,52%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1.179,56 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+22,93%
|Analyst Name:
Brent Thill
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.354,61 USD
|24.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|10.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|03.09.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|24.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|24.04.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.02.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|24.11.2008
|Google sell
|Merriman Curhan Ford & Co
|19.11.2008
|Google ausgestoppt
|Nasd@q Inside
|16.03.2007
|Google Bär der Woche
|Der Aktionärsbrief
|08.03.2006
|Google im intakten Abwärtstrend
|Der Aktionär
|02.02.2006
|Google verkaufen
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
