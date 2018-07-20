+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++

Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie WKN: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
Symbol: GOOGL

1.028,43EUR
-12,69EUR
-1,22%
14:27:14
XETRA
1.199,10USD
-13,81USD
-1,14%
02:00:00
NAS
20.07.2018 14:46
Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie von Alphabet vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1285 US-Dollar belassen. Für das zweite Quartal rechne er mit einer soliden Umsatzentwicklung des Google-Mutterkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Douglas Anmuth in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Margen dürften etwas besser durchschaubar werden./tih/edh

Datum der Analyse: 20.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
1.285,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
1.199,10 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,16%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
1.199,10 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,16%
Analyst Name:
Douglas Anmuth		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
1.283,20 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

14:46 UhrAlphabet A (ex Google) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) OutperformCredit Suisse Group
13.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) buyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.07.2018Alphabet A (ex Google) overweightBarclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

14:31 Uhr
Google Fuchsia ist für smarte Lautsprecher, Notebooks und Handys gedacht (Heise)
13:41 Uhr
Fuchsia – die Zukunft Googles (Der Aktionär)
13:37 Uhr
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter launch the Data Transfer Project (VentureBeat)
12:20 Uhr
Load-Balancer: Google-Cloud-Probleme wegen unerwarteter Neustarts (Golem.de)
12:14 Uhr
IMHO: Google droht der EU-Kommission - und sollte sich schämen (Golem.de)
12:08 Uhr
Bericht: Fuchsia OS soll Android und Chrome OS ersetzen (ZDNet.de)
12:05 Uhr
Rekordstrafe gegen Google: CEO kündigt Konsequenzen an (Onlinehändler-News)
11:44 Uhr
Manipulation der Suchmaschine: Warum Donald Trump bei Google ein Idiot ist (Handelsblatt)

Kursziele Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

+7,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,01%
Ø Kursziel: 1.283,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 15
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
900
1000
1100
1200
1300
1400
1500
Macquarie Research
1.175 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
1.250 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
1.375 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
1.350 $
Morningstar
1.200 $
Atlantic Equities
1.300 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
1.150 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
1.280 $
Pivotal Research Group
970 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
1.234 $
Aegis Capital
1.360 $
Morgan Stanley
1.250 $
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
1.410 $
RBC Capital Markets
1.285 $
Nomura
1.400 $
Barclays Capital
1.350 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1.360 $
Credit Suisse Group
1.330 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.350 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.285 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,01%
Ø Kursziel: 1.283,20
alle Alphabet A (ex Google) Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
