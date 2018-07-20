|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.285,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1.199,10 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,16%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1.199,10 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,16%
|Analyst Name:
Douglas Anmuth
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.283,20 USD
|14:46 Uhr
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.04.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.02.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|02.02.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|19.01.2018
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Morningstar
|27.10.2017
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|24.11.2008
|Google sell
|Merriman Curhan Ford & Co
|19.11.2008
|Google ausgestoppt
|Nasd@q Inside
|16.03.2007
|Google Bär der Woche
|Der Aktionärsbrief
|08.03.2006
|Google im intakten Abwärtstrend
|Der Aktionär
|02.02.2006
|Google verkaufen
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
