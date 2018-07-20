NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für die A-Aktie von Alphabet vor Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1285 US-Dollar belassen. Für das zweite Quartal rechne er mit einer soliden Umsatzentwicklung des Google-Mutterkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Douglas Anmuth in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Margen dürften etwas besser durchschaubar werden./tih/edh



