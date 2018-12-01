finanzen.net
Apple Aktie WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
Symbol: AAPL

170,36EUR
-1,84EUR
-1,07%
14:42:02
XETRA
194,81USD
+2,23USD
+1,16%
02:00:00
NAS
12.06.2019 13:31
Apple buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Aktuelle Branchendaten aus China signalisierten, dass die iPhone-Nachfrage dort trotz der zunehmenden Handelsspannungen mit den USA nicht nennenswert nachgelassen habe, schrieb Analyst Timothy Arcuri in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 16:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
225,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
194,81 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,50%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
194,81 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,50%
Analyst Name:
Timothy Arcuri		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
203,63 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

