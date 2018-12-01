ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 225 US-Dollar belassen. Aktuelle Branchendaten aus China signalisierten, dass die iPhone-Nachfrage dort trotz der zunehmenden Handelsspannungen mit den USA nicht nennenswert nachgelassen habe, schrieb Analyst Timothy Arcuri in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/tih



