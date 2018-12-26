finanzen.net

Avid Technology Aktie WKN: 886052 / ISIN: US05367P1003
Symbol: AVID

4,41EUR
-0,23EUR
-4,96%
21.12.2018
STU
4,87USD
+0,07USD
+1,46%
26.12.2018
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
26.12.2018 14:59
Bewerten
(0)

Avid Technology Hold (BWS Financial)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst BWS Financial hat Avid Technology Inc. von Sell auf "Hold" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 5 belassen..

Zusammenfassung: Avid Technology Hold

Unternehmen:
Avid Technology Inc.		Analyst:
BWS Financial		Kursziel:
5,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
4,48 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
4,87 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Avid Technology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.12.2018Avid Technology HoldBWS Financial
16.11.2018Avid Technology SellBWS Financial
07.12.2017Avid Technology SellDougherty & Company LLC
10.11.2016Avid Technology HoldBWS Financial
09.12.2015Avid Technology BuySingular Research
09.12.2015Avid Technology BuySingular Research
11.11.2015Avid Technology BuyBWS Financial
13.01.2015Avid Technology BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.12.2014Avid Technology BuyBWS Financial
02.04.2007Avid Technology buyKaufman Bros., LP
26.12.2018Avid Technology HoldBWS Financial
10.11.2016Avid Technology HoldBWS Financial
11.08.2015Avid Technology NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
04.11.2009Avid Technology neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.2008Avid Technology UpgradeD.A. Davidson & Co.
16.11.2018Avid Technology SellBWS Financial
07.12.2017Avid Technology SellDougherty & Company LLC
23.04.2010Avid Technology "underweight"JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2008Avid Technology neues KurszielKaufman Bros., LP
05.02.2007Avid Technology DowngradeJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Avid Technology Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Avid Technology Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.11.18
Avid Technology (AVID) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
06.11.18
What's in the Cards for Avid Technology (AVID) Q3 Earnings? (Zacks)
05.11.18
Ausblick: Avid Technology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.09.18
Is Avid Technology (AVID) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? (Zacks)
11.09.18
Is Avid Technology (AVID) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
10.08.18
Avid Technology (AVID) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
07.08.18
Ausblick: Avid Technology öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.07.18
Pro Tools maker Avid Technology wins 2018 Microsoft US Partner award (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Avid Technology News
RSS Feed
Avid Technology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Avid Technology Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 1
3,5
4
4,5
5
5,5
6
BWS Financial
5 $
BWS Financial
5 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Avid Technology Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

21.12.18Daimler neutral
21.12.18adidas Hold
21.12.18Infineon buy
21.12.18Infineon buy
21.12.18S&T buy
21.12.18adidas buy
21.12.18BASF Hold
21.12.18Infineon kaufen
21.12.18Infineon kaufen
21.12.18adidas buy
21.12.18Lufthansa Outperform
21.12.18Siemens Healthineers market-perform
20.12.18Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
20.12.18Software Halten
20.12.18United Internet buy
20.12.181&1 Drillisch buy
20.12.18Allianz kaufen
20.12.18Wirecard buy
20.12.18Wirecard buy
20.12.18Fresenius Medical Care overweight
19.12.18Lufthansa Halten
19.12.18BMW market-perform
19.12.18Continental Outperform
19.12.18Daimler market-perform
19.12.18Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
19.12.18RWE Halten
19.12.18Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
19.12.18Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
19.12.18Covestro Equal weight
19.12.18Covestro Hold
19.12.18Deutsche Post Hold
19.12.18Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
19.12.18Fresenius Medical Care buy
19.12.18Fresenius SECo buy
18.12.18Lufthansa Outperform
18.12.18thyssenkrupp kaufen
18.12.18Linde Halten
18.12.18RIB Software SE buy
18.12.18EON SE Halten
18.12.18Covestro Neutral

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 51 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 51 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es noch zu einem geordneten Brexit kommen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.12.18
DAX geht fester in die Weihnachtspause -- US-Aufseher stimmen Notfallplänen von Deutscher Bank und Co. zu -- SLM Solution, Goldman Sachs, Delivery Hero, adidas im Fokus
Sonstiges
26.12.18
Das große finanzen.net Zertifikate Special
Sonstiges
26.12.18
Auf diese Immobilien aus der ganzen Welt setzt der grundbesitz global
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610