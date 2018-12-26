|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Avid Technology Inc.
|Analyst:
BWS Financial
|Kursziel:
5,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
4,48 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
4,87 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|26.12.2018
|Avid Technology Hold
|BWS Financial
|16.11.2018
|Avid Technology Sell
|BWS Financial
|07.12.2017
|Avid Technology Sell
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|10.11.2016
|Avid Technology Hold
|BWS Financial
|09.12.2015
|Avid Technology Buy
|Singular Research
|09.12.2015
|Avid Technology Buy
|Singular Research
|11.11.2015
|Avid Technology Buy
|BWS Financial
|13.01.2015
|Avid Technology Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|02.12.2014
|Avid Technology Buy
|BWS Financial
|02.04.2007
|Avid Technology buy
|Kaufman Bros., LP
|26.12.2018
|Avid Technology Hold
|BWS Financial
|10.11.2016
|Avid Technology Hold
|BWS Financial
|11.08.2015
|Avid Technology Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|04.11.2009
|Avid Technology neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.2008
|Avid Technology Upgrade
|D.A. Davidson & Co.
|16.11.2018
|Avid Technology Sell
|BWS Financial
|07.12.2017
|Avid Technology Sell
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|23.04.2010
|Avid Technology "underweight"
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.12.2008
|Avid Technology neues Kursziel
|Kaufman Bros., LP
|05.02.2007
|Avid Technology Downgrade
|JP Morgan
|21.12.18
|Daimler neutral
|21.12.18
|adidas Hold
|21.12.18
|Infineon buy
|21.12.18
|Infineon buy
|21.12.18
|S&T buy
|21.12.18
|adidas buy
|21.12.18
|BASF Hold
|21.12.18
|Infineon kaufen
|21.12.18
|Infineon kaufen
|21.12.18
|adidas buy
|21.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|21.12.18
|Siemens Healthineers market-perform
|20.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy
|20.12.18
|Software Halten
|20.12.18
|United Internet buy
|20.12.18
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|20.12.18
|Allianz kaufen
|20.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|20.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|19.12.18
|Lufthansa Halten
|19.12.18
|BMW market-perform
|19.12.18
|Continental Outperform
|19.12.18
|Daimler market-perform
|19.12.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|19.12.18
|RWE Halten
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|19.12.18
|Covestro Equal weight
|19.12.18
|Covestro Hold
|19.12.18
|Deutsche Post Hold
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|18.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.12.18
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|18.12.18
|Linde Halten
|18.12.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|18.12.18
|EON SE Halten
|18.12.18
|Covestro Neutral
