FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für BP auf "Buy" belassen. Das vierte Quartal der europäischen Ölkonzerne sei unter anderem von größeren Preisschwankungen und einem starken Destillate-Markt geprägt gewesen, schrieb Analyst Yuriy Kukhtanych in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 04:03 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.