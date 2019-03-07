finanzen.net
07.03.2019
BP buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für BP auf "Buy" belassen. Das vierte Quartal der europäischen Ölkonzerne sei unter anderem von größeren Preisschwankungen und einem starken Destillate-Markt geprägt gewesen, schrieb Analyst Yuriy Kukhtanych in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2019 / 04:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BP buy

Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
5,39 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
5,41 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Yuriy Kukhtanych		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,56 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:05 UhrBP buyDeutsche Bank AG
19.02.2019BP kaufenRBC Capital Markets
13.02.2019BP buyHSBC
11.02.2019BP overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.2019BP buyDeutsche Bank AG
13:05 UhrBP buyDeutsche Bank AG
19.02.2019BP kaufenRBC Capital Markets
13.02.2019BP buyHSBC
11.02.2019BP overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.2019BP buyDeutsche Bank AG
11.06.2018BP HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
02.05.2018BP Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
01.05.2018BP HoldS&P Capital IQ
12.04.2018BP NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.02.2018BP Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
11.01.2018BP UnderperformMacquarie Research
14.12.2017BP UnderperformMacquarie Research
05.12.2017BP UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
30.06.2017BP ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
21.06.2017BP UnderperformMacquarie Research

02.03.19
BP: Besser als Royal Dutch Shell? (Der Aktionär)
28.02.19
Analysten sehen bei BP-Aktie Kurspotenzial (finanzen.net)
11.02.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für BP auf 600 Pence - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
10.02.19
BP und Royal Dutch Shell: Die wichtigsten Termine für Dividendenjäger (Der Aktionär)
05.02.19
BP übertrifft Erwartungen im vierten Quartal - Aktie zieht an (Dow Jones)
05.02.19
ROUNDUP: BP steigert Gewinn trotz Ölpreiseinbruch (dpa-afx)
05.02.19
US-Zukauf lässt Gewinn des Ölriesen BP anschwellen (Reuters)
05.02.19
BP verdoppelt Jahresgewinn - Fördert mehr Öl (dpa-afx)

