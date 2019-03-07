|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo BP
|ST8YL6
|16,09
|Endlos Turbo BP
|ST09ZA
|6,83
|Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
5,39 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
5,41 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Yuriy Kukhtanych
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,56 GBP
|13:05 Uhr
|BP buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.2019
|BP kaufen
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.02.2019
|BP buy
|HSBC
|11.02.2019
|BP overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.2019
|BP buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:05 Uhr
|BP buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.2019
|BP kaufen
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.02.2019
|BP buy
|HSBC
|11.02.2019
|BP overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.2019
|BP buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.2018
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.2018
|BP Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.05.2018
|BP Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|12.04.2018
|BP Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.02.2018
|BP Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.01.2018
|BP Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|14.12.2017
|BP Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|05.12.2017
|BP Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|30.06.2017
|BP Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.06.2017
|BP Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|13:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:05 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|13:05 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|13:05 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|13:04 Uhr
|Merck buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|13:04 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|13:04 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|10:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|09:56 Uhr
|Bechtle Sell
|09:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|09:41 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|09:21 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|09:16 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|09:11 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|06.03.19
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|06.03.19
|Henkel vz Neutral
|06.03.19
|Covestro Verkaufen
|06.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|06.03.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|06.03.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|06.03.19
|adidas buy
|06.03.19
|ISRA VISION buy
|06.03.19
|Siltronic Neutral
|06.03.19
|BMW buy
|06.03.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|06.03.19
|Wirecard buy
|06.03.19
|Wirecard buy
|06.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|06.03.19
|MorphoSys buy
|Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019 Das sind die Highlights
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 9 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 9 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net