25.04.2019 12:11
Barclays Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Der Vorsteuergewinn des Bankhauses im ersten Quartal sei etwas niedriger als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Insgesamt seien die Abweichungen von den Schätzungen aber nicht allzu stark gewesen./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2019 / 07:42 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Neutral

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
2,30 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
1,90 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Martin Leitgeb		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,26
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

12:11 UhrBarclays NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:51 UhrBarclays Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.04.2019Barclays buyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.04.2019Barclays overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.2019Barclays buyHSBC
16.04.2019Barclays buyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.04.2019Barclays overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.2019Barclays buyHSBC
29.03.2019Barclays buyHSBC
08.03.2019Barclays overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:11 UhrBarclays NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:51 UhrBarclays Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
19.03.2019Barclays NeutralCredit Suisse Group
12.03.2019Barclays NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.02.2019Barclays NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.03.2018Barclays SellCitigroup Corp.
23.02.2018Barclays SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.02.2018Barclays SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.2018Barclays SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.2018Barclays SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Barclays plc

10:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Barclays startet schwächer ins Jahr als gedacht - Aktie verliert (dpa-afx)
08:43 Uhr
Barclays verdient zum Jahresstart weniger als gedacht (dpa-afx)
24.04.19
Ausblick: Barclays zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.04.19
Einsparungen - Barclays kürzt angeblich Boni für Investmentbanker (derStandard.at)
23.04.19
Britische Großbank: Barclays reagiert auf Kritik von Investor und kürzt Boni für Investmentbanker (Handelsblatt)
15.04.19
Britische Großbank: Bei Barclays eskaliert der Streit um die Investmentbank-Strategie (Handelsblatt)
01.04.19
Euribor-Zinsmanipulation: Londoner Gericht warnt Banker - lange Strafen für zwei Barclays-Händler (Handelsblatt)
27.03.19
Britische Großbank: Barclays-Chef Staley übernimmt mehr Kontrolle (Handelsblatt)

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,26
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1,87
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
2,50 £
CFRA
2,20 £
Morgan Stanley
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,20 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2,15 £
UBS AG
2,30 £
Credit Suisse Group
1,90 £
HSBC
2,40 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,20 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,80 £
RBC Capital Markets
2,20 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2,30 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 2,26
alle Barclays Kursziele

