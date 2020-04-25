NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Der Vorsteuergewinn des Bankhauses im ersten Quartal sei etwas niedriger als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Martin Leitgeb in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Insgesamt seien die Abweichungen von den Schätzungen aber nicht allzu stark gewesen./mf/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.04.2019 / 07:42 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.