CNH Industrial Aktie WKN: A1W599 / ISIN: NL0010545661

8,30EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
20:36:04
STU
9,68USD
+0,19USD
+2,00%
21:05:39
NYSE
09.01.2019 19:14
Bewerten
(0)

CNH Industrial Sell (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs von Hold auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 12 auf 8 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: CNH Industrial Sell

Unternehmen:
CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
8,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
8,16 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
9,68 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

19:14 UhrCNH Industrial SellDeutsche Bank AG
20.02.2018CNH Industrial HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2018CNH Industrial BuyUBS AG
04.01.2018CNH Industrial BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.12.2017CNH Industrial OverweightBarclays Capital
20.02.2018CNH Industrial HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2018CNH Industrial BuyUBS AG
04.01.2018CNH Industrial BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.12.2017CNH Industrial OverweightBarclays Capital
13.11.2017CNH Industrial HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2017CNH Industrial HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19:14 UhrCNH Industrial SellDeutsche Bank AG
07.09.2016CNH Industrial SellDeutsche Bank AG
02.05.2016CNH Industrial UnderweightBarclays Capital

Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs

31.12.18
Is CNH Industrial (CNHI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? (Zacks)
21.12.18
CNH Industrial N.V. : Behind the Wheel: A Christmas Cargo 2018 (Investegate)
21.12.18
CNH Industrial N.V. : Good Design® Award for the New Holland Agriculture Methane Powered Concept Tractor (Investegate)
20.12.18
CNH Industrial N.V. : An Important Result for TechPro2 (Investegate)
20.12.18
CNH Industrial N.V. : 50 IVECO STRALIS NP trucks to PIMK Ltd., Bulgaria, for expansion of its fleet (Investegate)
18.12.18
CNH Industrial N.V. : IVECO BUS and the Government of Ivory Coast officially seal their commitment to sustainable transport (Investegate)
14.12.18
CNH Industrial N.V. : IVECO Daily vans help distribute fresh food to charities across Australia: the latest installment of Top Stories on CNHIndustrial.com (Investegate)
13.12.18
CNH Industrial Fin : Tender Offer Final Results (Investegate)

Kursziele CNH Industrial Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 0
Sell: 1
6
6,5
7
7,5
8
8,5
9
9,5
10
Deutsche Bank AG
8 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle CNH Industrial Kursziele

