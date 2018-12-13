|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
8,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
8,16 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9,68 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|19:14 Uhr
|CNH Industrial Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.2018
|CNH Industrial Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.01.2018
|CNH Industrial Buy
|UBS AG
|04.01.2018
|CNH Industrial Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.2017
|CNH Industrial Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.2018
|CNH Industrial Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.01.2018
|CNH Industrial Buy
|UBS AG
|04.01.2018
|CNH Industrial Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.12.2017
|CNH Industrial Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.11.2017
|CNH Industrial Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|01.02.2017
|CNH Industrial Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19:14 Uhr
|CNH Industrial Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.2016
|CNH Industrial Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.2016
|CNH Industrial Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
