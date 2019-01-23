finanzen.net
Capital One Financial Perform (Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.)

Der Analyst Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. hat Capital One Financial Corp. von Outperform auf "Perform" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Capital One Financial Perform

Unternehmen:
Capital One Financial Corp.		Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Perform		Kurs*:
77,79 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
78,20 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
114,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Capital One Financial Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

