|Unternehmen:
Capital One Financial Corp.
|Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Perform
|Kurs*:
77,79 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
78,20 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
114,00 USD
|23.01.2019
|Capital One Financial Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|02.01.2019
|Capital One Financial Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.07.2018
|Capital One Financial Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.01.2018
|Capital One Financial Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.2017
|Capital One Financial Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|02.01.2019
|Capital One Financial Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.07.2018
|Capital One Financial Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|29.03.2017
|Capital One Financial Buy
|Instinet
|03.01.2017
|Capital One Financial Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.2016
|Capital One Financial Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.01.2019
|Capital One Financial Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.01.2018
|Capital One Financial Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.2017
|Capital One Financial Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|16.11.2016
|Capital One Financial Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|11.10.2016
|Capital One Financial Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|05.07.2017
|Capital One Financial Underperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.03.2008
|Capital One Downgrade
|Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
|23.01.19
|Siemens Neutral
|23.01.19
|S&T buy
|23.01.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|23.01.19
|Deutsche Börse Halten
|23.01.19
|Software buy
|23.01.19
|United Internet Neutral
|23.01.19
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|23.01.19
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|23.01.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|23.01.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|23.01.19
|thyssenkrupp buy
|23.01.19
|RWE buy
|23.01.19
|Allianz buy
|23.01.19
|MorphoSys buy
|23.01.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|23.01.19
|S&T buy
|23.01.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|23.01.19
|SAP SE overweight
|23.01.19
|SAP SE overweight
|23.01.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|23.01.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|23.01.19
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|23.01.19
|Allianz buy
|23.01.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|23.01.19
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|23.01.19
|Daimler Equal weight
|23.01.19
|Henkel vz Hold
|22.01.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|22.01.19
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|22.01.19
|Drägerwerk Hold
|22.01.19
|Henkel vz Hold
|22.01.19
|Henkel vz Neutral
|22.01.19
|Drägerwerk Reduce
|22.01.19
|BMW buy
|22.01.19
|Daimler buy
|22.01.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
|22.01.19
|Linde Underperform
|22.01.19
|RWE Outperform
|22.01.19
|Linde buy
|22.01.19
|Wirecard buy
