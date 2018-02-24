finanzen.net
Carrizo Oil Gas Aktie WKN: 908620 / ISIN: US1445771033
Symbol: CRZO

10,85EUR
-0,20EUR
-1,81%
08:20:03
FSE
12,31USD
-0,33USD
-2,61%
20:07:06
NAS
11.01.2019 19:19
Bewerten
(0)

Carrizo OilGas Market Perform (BMO Capital Markets)

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. von Outperform auf "Market Perform" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 28 auf 15 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: Carrizo OilGas Market Perform

Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets		Kursziel:
15,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		Kurs*:
12,44 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,58%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
12,31 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+21,85%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
23,67 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

19:19 UhrCarrizo OilGas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
10.12.2018Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
07.08.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.02.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyWilliams Capital
19.12.2017Carrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
19:19 UhrCarrizo OilGas Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
07.08.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.02.2018Carrizo OilGas BuyWilliams Capital
19.12.2017Carrizo OilGas BuySeaport Global Securities
09.11.2017Carrizo OilGas OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.12.2018Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
09.12.2016Carrizo OilGas NeutralSeaport Global Securities
06.10.2016Carrizo OilGas NeutralMizuho
10.08.2015Carrizo OilGas In-lineImperial Capital
02.02.2015Carrizo OilGas Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
21.06.2017Carrizo OilGas SellSeaport Global Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

03.11.18
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
04.08.18
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.05.18
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.02.18
Ausblick: Carrizo Oil Gas präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Carrizo Oil Gas Aktie

+92,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +92,28%
Ø Kursziel: 23,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
10
15
20
25
30
35
40
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
38 $
Seaport Global Securities
18 $
BMO Capital Markets
15 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +92,28%
Ø Kursziel: 23,67
alle Carrizo Oil Gas Kursziele

