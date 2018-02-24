|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
15,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
12,44 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,58%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
12,31 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+21,85%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,67 USD
|19:19 Uhr
|Carrizo OilGas Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|10.12.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|07.08.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|27.02.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Williams Capital
|19.12.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|19:19 Uhr
|Carrizo OilGas Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|07.08.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|27.02.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Williams Capital
|19.12.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.11.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.12.2018
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.12.2016
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|06.10.2016
|Carrizo OilGas Neutral
|Mizuho
|10.08.2015
|Carrizo OilGas In-line
|Imperial Capital
|02.02.2015
|Carrizo OilGas Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|21.06.2017
|Carrizo OilGas Sell
|Seaport Global Securities
|18:01 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE buy
|17:56 Uhr
|Software buy
|16:26 Uhr
|Continental buy
|15:56 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Halten
|15:46 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|15:46 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|15:46 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:06 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|13:06 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Reduce
|12:26 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|12:21 Uhr
|BMW Reduce
|12:21 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|10.01.19
|Nordex buy
|10.01.19
|Fresenius SECo buy
|10.01.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|10.01.19
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|10.01.19
|United Internet Neutral
|10.01.19
|Continental buy
|10.01.19
|Nordex kaufen
|10.01.19
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|10.01.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|10.01.19
|S&T buy
|10.01.19
|Wirecard buy
|10.01.19
|Wirecard buy
|10.01.19
|Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
|10.01.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10.01.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
|10.01.19
|Wirecard overweight
|10.01.19
|Wirecard overweight
|10.01.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|10.01.19
|Siemens Neutral
|10.01.19
|Covestro overweight
|10.01.19
|SAP SE overweight
|10.01.19
|SAP SE overweight
|10.01.19
|Software Neutral
|10.01.19
|Continental Neutral
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net