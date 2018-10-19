|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Citrix Systems Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
115,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
102,59 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,10%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
101,31 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,51%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
117,50 USD
|17:59 Uhr
|Citrix Systems Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|26.07.2018
|Citrix Systems Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|20.07.2018
|Citrix Systems Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|01.02.2018
|Citrix Systems Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.01.2018
|Citrix Systems Buy
|Mizuho
|26.07.2018
|Citrix Systems Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|01.02.2018
|Citrix Systems Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.01.2018
|Citrix Systems Buy
|Mizuho
|26.10.2017
|Citrix Systems Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|26.10.2017
|Citrix Systems Buy
|Mizuho
|17:59 Uhr
|Citrix Systems Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|20.07.2018
|Citrix Systems Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|08.01.2018
|Citrix Systems Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.2017
|Citrix Systems Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|21.07.2016
|Citrix Systems Neutral
|Mizuho
|03.10.2016
|Citrix Systems Sell
|UBS AG
|10.08.2009
|Citrix Systems underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.2009
|Citrix Systems sell
|UBS AG
|23.04.2009
|Citrix Systems sell
|UBS AG
|23.04.2009
|Citrix Systems sell
|UBS AG
