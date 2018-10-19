finanzen.net
Citrix Systems Aktie WKN: 898407 / ISIN: US1773761002
Symbol: CTXS

88,12EUR
-2,02EUR
-2,24%
19:48:02
STU
101,31USD
-2,11USD
-2,04%
19:54:09
NAS
19.10.2018 17:59
Bewerten
(0)

Citrix Systems Neutral (Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.)

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat die Einstufung für Citrix Systems Inc. auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 115 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Citrix Systems Neutral

Unternehmen:
Citrix Systems Inc.		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.		Kursziel:
115,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
102,59 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,10%
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
101,31 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,51%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
117,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Citrix Systems Inc.

17:59 UhrCitrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.07.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.01.2018Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
26.10.2017Citrix Systems HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.10.2017Citrix Systems BuyMizuho
17:59 UhrCitrix Systems NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2018Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.01.2018Citrix Systems Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.02.2017Citrix Systems NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.07.2016Citrix Systems NeutralMizuho
03.10.2016Citrix Systems SellUBS AG
10.08.2009Citrix Systems underperformJefferies & Company Inc.
07.05.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG
23.04.2009Citrix Systems sellUBS AG

Nachrichten zu Citrix Systems Inc.

14:03 Uhr
Is a Beat in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q3 Earnings? (Zacks)
17.10.18
Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What to Look Out For (Zacks)
25.07.18
Earnings Outlook For Citrix Systems (Benzinga)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Citrix Systems legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.07.18
Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q2 Earnings: What's In the Offing? (Zacks)
15.06.18
Has Citrix Systems (CTXS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
06.06.18
Citrix Systems (CTXS) Soars to a 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? (Zacks)
17.05.18
Global WAN Optimization Solutions Market 2018-2022 with Array Networks, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Riverbed Technology & Symantec Dominating (PR Newswire)

Kursziele Citrix Systems Aktie

+15,98%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,98%
Ø Kursziel: 117,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
120 $
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
115 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,98%
Ø Kursziel: 117,50
alle Citrix Systems Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
