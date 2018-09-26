finanzen.net
26.09.2018 15:36
Coca-Cola Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola auf "Equal-weight" mit einem Kursziel von 49 US-Dollar belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./ag/ajx

Datum der Analyse: 25.09.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		Kursziel:
49,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		Kurs*:
45,68 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,27%
Rating vorher:
Equal-Weight		Kurs aktuell:
45,78 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,03%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
50,50 USD
15:36 Uhr Coca-Cola Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
14.09.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
05.09.2018Coca-Cola OutperformWells Fargo & Co
05.09.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
04.09.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
05.09.2018Coca-Cola OutperformWells Fargo & Co
20.08.2018Coca-Cola buyHSBC
08.08.2018Coca-Cola buyMorningstar
26.07.2018Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.07.2018Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.09.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
05.09.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
04.09.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
04.09.2018Coca-Cola HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

25.09.18
Coca-Cola Euro Ptnrs : Transactions in Own Shares (Investegate)
21.09.18
Coca-Cola Euro Ptnrs : Notice of Results (Investegate)
21.09.18
Dänische Firma StenoCare plant ersten Cannabis-Börsengang in Europa (Reuters)
20.09.18
Coca-Cola könnte künftig auf Cannabis setzen (finanzen.net)
20.09.18
Coca-Cola: Her mit dem Pot! (Der Aktionär)
20.09.18
Coca-Cola moving ahead with takeover of Nigeria's Chi juice (EN, Reuters Africa)
19.09.18
Coca-Cola moving ahead with takeover of Nigeria's Chi juice (Reuters Business)
19.09.18
Coca-Cola HBC AG : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)

mehr Coca-Cola News
Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 50,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
Credit Suisse Group
51 $
Deutsche Bank AG
52 $
Barclays Capital
48 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
49 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
46 $
RBC Capital Markets
56 $
Morningstar
49 $
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
49 $
HSBC
61 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
48 $
Wells Fargo & Co
52 $
Macquarie Research
47 $
Morgan Stanley
49 $
alle Coca-Cola Kursziele

