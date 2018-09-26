|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
49,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight
|Kurs*:
45,68 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,27%
|Rating vorher:
Equal-Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
45,78 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,03%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,50 USD
|15:36 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|05.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|05.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|04.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|05.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|20.08.2018
|Coca-Cola buy
|HSBC
|08.08.2018
|Coca-Cola buy
|Morningstar
|26.07.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15:36 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|05.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|04.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|04.09.2018
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:26 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard overweight
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard overweight
|14:06 Uhr
|RWE kaufen
|14:01 Uhr
|BMW Hold
|14:01 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|13:36 Uhr
|BMW Halten
|13:11 Uhr
|BMW kaufen
|13:11 Uhr
|BMW Reduce
|13:06 Uhr
|BASF buy
|13:06 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|13:06 Uhr
|BMW Halten
|13:01 Uhr
|BMW buy
|13:01 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|11:46 Uhr
|BMW Hold
|11:36 Uhr
|BMW buy
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|11:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:06 Uhr
|BMW buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Linde buy
|09:06 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|08:46 Uhr
|BMW Hold
|08:01 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|BMW overweight
|25.09.18
|BMW market-perform
|25.09.18
|Siemens buy
|25.09.18
|Wirecard buy
|25.09.18
|Wirecard buy
|25.09.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|25.09.18
|BMW overweight
|25.09.18
|Deutsche Börse buy
|25.09.18
|Continental buy
|25.09.18
|BMW neutral
|25.09.18
|BMW neutral
|25.09.18
|Allianz overweight
|25.09.18
|Siemens Healthineers market-perform
|25.09.18
|BASF buy
|25.09.18
|Infineon buy
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 38 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net