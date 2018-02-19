|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|Kursziel:
48,80 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
44,98 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,49%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Andrew Holland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,06 USD
|19.02.2018
|Coca-Cola neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|19.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.12.2017
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.12.2017
|Coca-Cola buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|26.10.2017
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.02.2018
|Coca-Cola neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|19.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.2018
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.02.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
|19.02.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|19.02.18
|Deutsche Post buy
|19.02.18
|HeidelbergCement Outperform
|19.02.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|19.02.18
|Infineon overweight
|19.02.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|19.02.18
|Allianz buy
|19.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Hold
|19.02.18
|Siltronic Hold
|19.02.18
|Allianz buy
|19.02.18
|Daimler Equal-Weight
|19.02.18
|Allianz overweight
|19.02.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|19.02.18
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|19.02.18
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|19.02.18
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|16.02.18
|Allianz kaufen
|16.02.18
|Allianz Halten
|16.02.18
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|16.02.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|16.02.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|16.02.18
|freenet buy
|16.02.18
|Merck Neutral
|16.02.18
|Merck buy
|16.02.18
|Wirecard Hold
|16.02.18
|Merck buy
|16.02.18
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|16.02.18
|Bayer buy
|16.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|16.02.18
|Allianz buy
|16.02.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|16.02.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|16.02.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|16.02.18
|Daimler buy
|16.02.18
|Allianz buy
|16.02.18
|Allianz Sector Perform
|16.02.18
|Allianz overweight
|16.02.18
|Allianz buy
|16.02.18
|Allianz buy
|KW 7: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
|KW 7: Analysten-Tops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
|Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im DepotEinige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net