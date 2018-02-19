Coca-Cola AktieWKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
Coca-Cola Hold (Société Générale Group S.A. (SG))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen von 47,00 auf 48,80 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Getränkekonzern habe die Erwartungen 2017 etwas übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Holland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Geschäftstrends verbesserten sich. Seine Gewinnerwartungen hob der Experte aber vor allem wegen einer geringer erwarteten Steuerbelastung an./mis/ck

Datum der Analyse: 19.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Hold

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)		Kursziel:
48,80 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
44,98 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+8,49%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
-		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Holland		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
50,06 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

