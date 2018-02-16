Coca-Cola AktieWKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
Symbol: KO

36,42EUR
+0,65EUR
+1,82%
16.02.2018
FSE
44,98USD
+0,20USD
+0,45%
16.02.2018
NYSE
17.02.2018 08:01
Coca-Cola Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen für das vierte Quartal und einer anschließenden Telefonkonferenz von 48 auf 49 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Andrea Teixeira aktualisierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ihre Schätzungen für den Getränkekonzern. Die für 2018 gesteckten Unternehmensziele seien eine Herausforderung, aber erreichbar./tih/he

Datum der Analyse: 16.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Neutral

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
49,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
44,78 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,42%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
44,98 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,94%
Analyst Name:
Andrea Teixeira		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
49,85 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

08:01 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.01.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.12.2017Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2017Coca-Cola buyDeutsche Bank AG
14.11.2017Coca-Cola OutperformWells Fargo & Co
26.10.2017Coca-Cola OutperformCredit Suisse Group
08:01 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.01.2018Coca-Cola HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
15.12.2017Coca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.11.2017Coca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.02.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

Massive Abschreibung
US-Steuerreform brockt Coca-Cola Milliardenverlust ein
Eine hohe Abschreibung aufgrund der US-Steuerreform hat dem Getränkeriesen Coca-Colar einen Milliardenverlust im Schlussquartal eingebrockt.
16.02.18
The Coca-Cola Company Beat Wall Street's Sales Targets Again (FOX Business)
16.02.18
The Coca-Cola Company Beat Wall Street's Sales Targets Again (MotleyFool)
16.02.18
Coca-Cola upgraded to strong buy from buy at CFRA (MarketWatch)
16.02.18
Coca-Cola upgraded to strong buy from buy at CFRA (MarketWatch)
16.02.18
An US-Steuerreform verschluckt: Coca Cola mit Milliarden-Verlust (Kleinezeitung)
16.02.18
Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
16.02.18
Cramer: Warren Buffett likes Coca-Cola for good reason, but PepsiCo also worth a look (CNBC)
16.02.18
Cramer: Warren Buffett likes Coca-Cola for good reason, but PepsiCo also worth a look (CNBC)

Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+10,83%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,83%
Ø Kursziel: 49,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 5
Sell: 1
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
58
UBS AG
48 $
Bernstein Research
49 $
Barclays Capital
45 $
Citigroup Corp.
53 $
Morgan Stanley
48 $
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
47 $
Credit Suisse Group
51 $
Wells Fargo & Co
51 $
Deutsche Bank AG
52 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
50 $
RBC Capital Markets
56 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
49 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
49 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,83%
Ø Kursziel: 49,85
alle Coca-Cola Kursziele

