|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
49,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
44,78 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,42%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
44,98 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,94%
|Analyst Name:
Andrea Teixeira
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
49,85 USD
16.02.2018
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 7: Analysten-Tops der WocheDiese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im DepotEinige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net