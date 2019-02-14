finanzen.net

Coca-Cola Aktie WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
Symbol: KO

40,75EUR
-3,41EUR
-7,72%
18:38:07
STU
45,99USD
-3,80USD
-7,63%
18:40:47
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
14.02.2019 15:46
Bewerten
(0)

Coca-Cola Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 51 US-Dollar belassen. Im vierten Quartal habe der Getränkekonzern von Steuereffekten profitiert, schrieb Analystin Andrea Teixeira in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Jahr 2019 habe jedoch die Erwartungen verfehlt./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2019 / 08:19 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2019 / 08:20 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Neutral

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
51,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
46,67 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,28%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
45,99 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,89%
Analyst Name:
Andrea Teixeira		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,58 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:46 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.02.2019Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.12.2018Coca-Cola NeutralUBS AG
10.12.2018Coca-Cola HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.12.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
13.02.2019Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
19.11.2018Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
31.10.2018Coca-Cola buyHSBC
31.10.2018Coca-Cola overweightBarclays Capital
30.10.2018Coca-Cola overweightBarclays Capital
15:46 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.2018Coca-Cola NeutralUBS AG
10.12.2018Coca-Cola HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
04.12.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
08.11.2018Coca-Cola NeutralMacquarie Research
16.02.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Coca-Cola Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Ungünstige Wechselkurse
Coca-Cola verfehlt Umsatzerwartung - Aktie bricht ein
Der US-Getränkekonzern Coca-Cola hat es im vierten Quartal 2018 zurück in die Gewinnzone geschafft.
17:37 Uhr
Coca-Cola downgraded to buy from strong buy at CFRA, price target lowered to $52 from $54 (MarketWatch)
17:31 Uhr
Coca-Cola shares down 7.5% in Thursday trading (MarketWatch)
17:16 Uhr
Crash bei Coca-Cola - genauso schlimm wie 2008 (Der Aktionär)
17:07 Uhr
Coca-Cola stock price target cut to $52 from $54 at CFRA (MarketWatch)
17:07 Uhr
Coca-Cola downgraded to buy from strong buy at CFRA (MarketWatch)
16:51 Uhr
Coca-Cola (KO) Q4 Earnings In Line, Stock Slips on Soft View (Zacks)
16:18 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Coca-Cola verdient deutlich mehr - Geschäftsausblick enttäuscht aber (dpa-afx)
16:17 Uhr
Here are the 'headwinds' Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey sees for the company (CNBC)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Coca-Cola News
RSS Feed
Coca-Cola zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+12,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 51,58
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
49 $
Morgan Stanley
50 $
Wells Fargo & Co
52 $
Barclays Capital
51 $
HSBC
64 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
47 $
Morningstar
49 $
Macquarie Research
50 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
49 $
UBS AG
51 $
RBC Capital Markets
56 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,15%
Ø Kursziel: 51,58
alle Coca-Cola Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:26 UhrDeutsche Börse kaufen
15:11 UhrJENOPTIK Verkaufen
14:36 UhrRIB Software SE buy
14:26 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec Hold
14:01 UhrInfineon Underweight
14:01 UhrInfineon Underweight
13:26 UhrMerck Neutral
12:31 UhrDialog Semiconductor Hold
12:26 UhrDeutsche Börse Hold
12:06 UhrAllianz overweight
10:06 UhrTelefonica Deutschland buy
09:21 UhrDaimler buy
08:51 UhrDeutsche Börse Sector Perform
08:46 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Hold
08:46 UhrJENOPTIK Hold
08:41 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec Hold
13.02.19Deutsche Börse Neutral
13.02.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
13.02.19JENOPTIK buy
13.02.19JENOPTIK buy
13.02.19Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
13.02.19JENOPTIK Halten
13.02.19SAP SE buy
13.02.19SAP SE buy
13.02.19JENOPTIK Hold
13.02.19JENOPTIK Hold
13.02.19Deutsche Bank Underweight
13.02.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
13.02.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
13.02.19Fresenius Medical Care buy
13.02.19Deutsche Bank Neutral
13.02.19Fresenius SECo Hold
13.02.19thyssenkrupp Underweight
13.02.19Bayer Neutral
13.02.19thyssenkrupp Neutral
12.02.19HeidelbergCement overweight
12.02.19thyssenkrupp Halten
12.02.19thyssenkrupp kaufen
12.02.19Lufthansa buy
12.02.19thyssenkrupp Underweight

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 6 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 6 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 6 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Cannabis-Aktien investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:05 Uhr
DAX schließt schwächer -- Commerzbank steigert Gewinn und zahlt wieder Dividende -- Deutsche Börse liefert im Schlussquartal -- Airbus, Coca-Cola, BVB im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:32 Uhr
Value-Stars-Deutschland-Zertifikat: Mit Nebenwerten den DAX schlagen
Ausland
18:34 Uhr
Umzug auf den Mars so teuer wie ein Einfamilienhaus - Elon Musk macht neue Angaben zu Reisekosten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
OSRAM AGLED400
BASFBASF11
Siemens AG723610
thyssenkrupp AG750000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BayerBAY001