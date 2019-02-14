|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot / Watchlist
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Kaufen
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Senden
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
51,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
46,67 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,28%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
45,99 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,89%
|Analyst Name:
Andrea Teixeira
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,58 USD
|15:46 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.2019
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.12.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.12.2018
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|13.02.2019
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.10.2018
|Coca-Cola buy
|HSBC
|31.10.2018
|Coca-Cola overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.2018
|Coca-Cola overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:46 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.12.2018
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|08.11.2018
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse kaufen
|15:11 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Verkaufen
|14:36 Uhr
|RIB Software SE buy
|14:26 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|14:01 Uhr
|Infineon Underweight
|14:01 Uhr
|Infineon Underweight
|13:26 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|12:31 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|12:06 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|10:06 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|09:21 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|08:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|08:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|08:46 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Hold
|08:41 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|13.02.19
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|13.02.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|13.02.19
|JENOPTIK buy
|13.02.19
|JENOPTIK buy
|13.02.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
|13.02.19
|JENOPTIK Halten
|13.02.19
|SAP SE buy
|13.02.19
|SAP SE buy
|13.02.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|13.02.19
|JENOPTIK Hold
|13.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|13.02.19
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|13.02.19
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|13.02.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|13.02.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|13.02.19
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|13.02.19
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|13.02.19
|Bayer Neutral
|13.02.19
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|12.02.19
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|12.02.19
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|12.02.19
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|12.02.19
|Lufthansa buy
|12.02.19
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 6 2019.Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 6 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 6 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net