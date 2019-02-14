NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 51 US-Dollar belassen. Im vierten Quartal habe der Getränkekonzern von Steuereffekten profitiert, schrieb Analystin Andrea Teixeira in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf das Jahr 2019 habe jedoch die Erwartungen verfehlt./tih/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2019 / 08:19 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.02.2019 / 08:20 / EST



