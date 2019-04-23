|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
52,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
48,21 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,86%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
48,21 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,86%
|Analyst Name:
Sean King
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,50 USD
|14:06 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.2019
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.2019
|Coca-Cola buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.2019
|Coca-Cola Hold
|HSBC
|18.04.2019
|Coca-Cola buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.2019
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.02.2019
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.2018
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.10.2018
|Coca-Cola buy
|HSBC
|14:06 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.2019
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.2019
|Coca-Cola Hold
|HSBC
|15.02.2019
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.2018
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.2017
|Coca-Cola Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|14:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|13:56 Uhr
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|13:56 Uhr
|SAP SE Sector Perform
|13:51 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underweight
|13:46 Uhr
|Continental Outperform
|13:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:46 Uhr
|Software Halten
|13:46 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|13:41 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|13:06 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|13:06 Uhr
|Henkel vz Sell
|13:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|12:56 Uhr
|Siemens Sector Perform
|12:51 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|12:51 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|12:46 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|12:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:41 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|12:06 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|12:01 Uhr
|SAP SE kaufen
|12:01 Uhr
|SAP SE kaufen
|11:41 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|11:21 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|11:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|09:36 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|09:31 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|09:31 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|23.04.19
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|23.04.19
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|23.04.19
|SAP SE buy
|23.04.19
|SAP SE buy
|23.04.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|23.04.19
|Nemetschek SE Hold
