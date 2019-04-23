ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen von 50 auf 52 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nach den bereits bekannt gegebenen, enttäuschenden Jahreszielen 2019 sei die Ergebnisentwicklung je Aktie des Getränke-Herstellers im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Sean King in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er überarbeitete seine Schätzungen und verlagerte sein Bewertungsmodell zudem weiter in die Zukunft, was sich auf das Kursziel auswirkte./ck/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2019 / 03:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



