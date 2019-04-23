finanzen.net

Coca-Cola Aktie WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
Symbol: KO

42,99EUR
-0,05EUR
-0,10%
14:42:57
STU
48,21USD
+0,81USD
+1,71%
23.04.2019
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
24.04.2019 14:06
Bewerten
(0)

Coca-Cola Neutral (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Zahlen von 50 auf 52 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Nach den bereits bekannt gegebenen, enttäuschenden Jahreszielen 2019 sei die Ergebnisentwicklung je Aktie des Getränke-Herstellers im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Sean King in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er überarbeitete seine Schätzungen und verlagerte sein Bewertungsmodell zudem weiter in die Zukunft, was sich auf das Kursziel auswirkte./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2019 / 03:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Neutral

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
52,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
48,21 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+7,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
48,21 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+7,86%
Analyst Name:
Sean King		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
50,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14:06 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralUBS AG
08:01 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.2019Coca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.2019Coca-Cola buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.03.2019Coca-Cola HoldHSBC
18.04.2019Coca-Cola buyDeutsche Bank AG
15.02.2019Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.02.2019Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
19.11.2018Coca-Cola OutperformRBC Capital Markets
31.10.2018Coca-Cola buyHSBC
14:06 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralUBS AG
08:01 UhrCoca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.2019Coca-Cola NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2019Coca-Cola HoldHSBC
15.02.2019Coca-Cola NeutralUBS AG
16.02.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.2018Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2017Coca-Cola SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Coca-Cola Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Umsatzsteigerung
Coca-Cola übertrifft mit Quartalsgewinn die Prognosen - Aktie höher
Der Brausehersteller Coca-Cola hat mit seinen Erstquartalszahlen die Erwartungen an der Wall Street übertroffen.
23.04.19
Coca-Cola nimmt einen Schluck Brexit (ARD)
23.04.19
Wall Street Marktbericht: Dow Jones höher erwartet; Twitter, Coca-Cola, Tesla, Snap, Harley Davidson, Lyft, Pinterest im Fokus (Der Aktionär)
23.04.19
Gewinnplus - Coca-Cola punktet mit zuckerarmen Getränken (derStandard.at)
23.04.19
Quartalszahlen: Coca-Cola profitiert vom Brexit und steigert den Umsatz (Handelsblatt)
23.04.19
Erwartungen übertroffen: Coca-Cola liefert starke Zahlen - Brexit treibt den Umsatz an (Blick)
23.04.19
Coca-Cola weiter beliebt (ARD)
23.04.19
Coca-Cola verdient zu Jahresbeginn mehr als gedacht - Brexit treibt den Umsatz (dpa-afx)
23.04.19
Coca-Cola verdient zu Jahresbeginn mehr als gedacht - Brexit treibt den Umsatz (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Coca-Cola News
RSS Feed
Coca-Cola zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Coca-Cola Aktie

+4,75%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,75%
Ø Kursziel: 50,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 9
Sell: 0
46
48
50
52
54
56
58
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
49 $
Morgan Stanley
50 $
Barclays Capital
51 $
Morningstar
49 $
Macquarie Research
50 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
49 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
47 $
RBC Capital Markets
56 $
HSBC
50 $
Deutsche Bank AG
53 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50 $
UBS AG
52 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,75%
Ø Kursziel: 50,50
alle Coca-Cola Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:01 UhrSAP SE Neutral
14:01 UhrSAP SE Neutral
13:56 UhrSAP SE Sector Perform
13:56 UhrSAP SE Sector Perform
13:51 UhrLufthansa Underweight
13:46 UhrContinental Outperform
13:46 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
13:46 UhrSoftware Halten
13:46 UhrDaimler market-perform
13:41 UhrSiemens Healthineers Neutral
13:06 UhrBeiersdorf Sell
13:06 UhrHenkel vz Sell
13:06 UhrFresenius Medical Care overweight
12:56 UhrSiemens Sector Perform
12:51 UhrSAP SE buy
12:51 UhrSAP SE buy
12:46 UhrSAP SE Outperform
12:46 UhrSAP SE Outperform
12:41 UhrSAP SE overweight
12:41 UhrSAP SE overweight
12:16 UhrWirecard buy
12:16 UhrWirecard buy
12:06 UhrWirecard kaufen
12:06 UhrWirecard kaufen
12:01 UhrSAP SE kaufen
12:01 UhrSAP SE kaufen
11:41 UhrFresenius SECo buy
11:21 UhrBMW market-perform
11:16 UhrWirecard buy
11:16 UhrWirecard buy
09:36 UhrSiemens Healthineers Hold
09:31 UhrSAP SE buy
09:31 UhrSAP SE buy
08:41 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
23.04.19Sartorius vz Verkaufen
23.04.19Nemetschek SE Hold
23.04.19SAP SE buy
23.04.19SAP SE buy
23.04.19RIB Software SE buy
23.04.19Nemetschek SE Hold

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Der Bitcoin konnte wieder über die Marke von 5.500 Dollar klettern. Wo sehen Sie den Kurs der Kryptowährung Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:43 Uhr
DAX höher -- Softbank steigt bei Wirecard ein -- Deutsche Bank spricht wohl mit UBS über Fusion der Vermögensverwaltung -- Boeing, Snap, eBay, SAP im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:47 Uhr
Netflix-Anleihen: Offenbar braucht Netflix dringend liquide Mittel
Aktie im Fokus
14:42 Uhr
Boeing streicht wegen Flugverboten für 737-Max-Jets seine Jahresziele - Aktie legt zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
SAP SE716460
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750