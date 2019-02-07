finanzen.net

Coca-Cola Aktie WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
Symbol: KO

13.02.2019
Coca-Cola Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola vor Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 56 US-Dollar belassen. Der Getränkekonzern dürfte an der Wachstumsprognose für den Umsatz im laufenden Jahr festhalten, schrieb Analyst Nik Modi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erholung in den Schwellenländern könne aber holprig verlaufen. So seien die Währungen Argentiniens, Brasiliens und der Türkei gegen den US-Dollar schwach geblieben./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2019 / 09:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.02.2019 / 09:21 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Coca-Cola Outperform

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
56,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
49,67 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,74%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
49,70 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+12,68%
Analyst Name:
Nik Modi		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,58 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

