NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Coca-Cola vor Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 56 US-Dollar belassen. Der Getränkekonzern dürfte an der Wachstumsprognose für den Umsatz im laufenden Jahr festhalten, schrieb Analyst Nik Modi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erholung in den Schwellenländern könne aber holprig verlaufen. So seien die Währungen Argentiniens, Brasiliens und der Türkei gegen den US-Dollar schwach geblieben./bek/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2019 / 09:21 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.02.2019 / 09:21 / ET



