|Unternehmen:
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
54,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
39,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
45,61 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
54,00 USD
|18.12.2018
|Cogent Communications Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.2017
|Cogent Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.2017
|Cogent Communications Underperform
|FBR & Co.
|13.01.2017
|Cogent Communications Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|13.12.2016
|Cogent Communications Buy
|SunTrust
|18.12.2018
|Cogent Communications Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.2017
|Cogent Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.2017
|Cogent Communications Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|13.12.2016
|Cogent Communications Buy
|SunTrust
|26.02.2016
|Cogent Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.2012
|Cogent Communications Group neutral
|D.A. Davidson & Co.
|10.08.2009
|Cogent Communications Upgrade
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|27.02.2009
|Cogent Communications hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.2008
|Cogent Communications Ersteinschätzung
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
|09.04.2008
|Cogent Communications Ersteinschätzung
|Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
|27.02.2017
|Cogent Communications Underperform
|FBR & Co.
|13.08.2008
|Cogent Communications Downgrade
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|12.08.2008
|Cogent Communications neues Kursziel
|Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
|15.07.2008
|Cogent Communications Downgrade
|Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
|22.11.2006
|Update Cogent Communications Group Inc.: Strong Se
|Matrix Research
