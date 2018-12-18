finanzen.net
Cogent Communications Aktie WKN: A0D9JK / ISIN: US19239V3024
Symbol: CCOI

39,50EUR
-0,77EUR
-1,91%
18.12.2018
FSE
45,61USD
+0,23USD
+0,51%
02:00:00
NAS
18.12.2018 17:24
Cogent Communications Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat Cogent Communications Holdings Inc von Hold auf "Buy" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 54 belassen..

Cogent Communications Buy

Unternehmen:
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
54,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
39,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
45,61 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
54,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

18.12.2018Cogent Communications BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.08.2017Cogent Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.02.2017Cogent Communications UnderperformFBR & Co.
13.01.2017Cogent Communications BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2016Cogent Communications BuySunTrust
18.12.2018Cogent Communications BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.08.2017Cogent Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.01.2017Cogent Communications BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2016Cogent Communications BuySunTrust
26.02.2016Cogent Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.08.2012Cogent Communications Group neutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
10.08.2009Cogent Communications UpgradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.02.2009Cogent Communications holdJefferies & Company Inc.
12.09.2008Cogent Communications ErsteinschätzungSunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
09.04.2008Cogent Communications ErsteinschätzungFriedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
27.02.2017Cogent Communications UnderperformFBR & Co.
13.08.2008Cogent Communications DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
12.08.2008Cogent Communications neues KurszielFriedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
15.07.2008Cogent Communications DowngradeFriedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
22.11.2006Update Cogent Communications Group Inc.: Strong SeMatrix Research

Nachrichten zu Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

31.10.18
Ausblick: Cogent Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
14.08.18
Cogent Communications Finance, Inc. -- Moody's rates Cogent's senior secured notes add-on Ba3 (Moodys)
02.08.18
Cogent Communications (CCOI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
02.08.18
Cogent Communications Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock (Benzinga)
01.08.18
Ausblick: Cogent Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.05.18
Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference (PR Newswire)
24.05.18
Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences (PR Newswire)
03.05.18
BRIEF-Cogent Communications Reports First Quarter 2018 Results And Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock (Reuters Business)

Kursziele Cogent Communications Aktie

+18,40%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,40%
Ø Kursziel: 54,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Deutsche Bank AG
54 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,40%
Ø Kursziel: 54,00
alle Cogent Communications Kursziele

