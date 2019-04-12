finanzen.net
Kursschwankungen - warum die größte Angst der deutschen Sparer so fatal ist-w-

Commscope Aktie WKN: A1W5SD / ISIN: US20337X1090
Symbol: COMM

22,87EUR
+0,63EUR
+2,83%
15:57:42
FSE
26,09USD
+0,74USD
+2,92%
20:58:02
NAS
12.04.2019 17:04
Bewerten
(0)

Commscope Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat Commscope Holding Co Inc wieder aufgenommen mit der Einstufung "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 40 USD.

Zusammenfassung: Commscope Buy

Unternehmen:
Commscope Holding Co Inc		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
40,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
22,87 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
26,09 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Commscope Holding Co Inc

17:04 UhrCommscope BuyDeutsche Bank AG
17:04 UhrCommscope BuyDeutsche Bank AG
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Nachrichten zu Commscope Holding Co Inc

mehr Commscope News
Kursziele Commscope Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
Deutsche Bank AG
40 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Commscope Kursziele

