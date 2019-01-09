finanzen.net
Constellation Brands A Aktie WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
Symbol: STZ

131,95EUR
-18,20EUR
-12,12%
20:36:07
STU
151,34USD
-21,00USD
-12,19%
21:05:20
NYSE
09.01.2019 20:04
Constellation Brands A Buy (Pivotal Research Group)

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Constellation Brands Inc (A) von 300 auf 265 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Constellation Brands A Buy

Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A)		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
265,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
154,10 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+71,97%
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
151,44 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+74,99%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
282,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

20:04 UhrConstellation Brands A BuyPivotal Research Group
05.10.2018Constellation Brands A BuyPivotal Research Group
02.07.2018Constellation Brands A HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.04.2018Constellation Brands A HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.03.2018Constellation Brands A BuyPivotal Research Group
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

17:38 Uhr
Constellation Brands: Cannabis investment will weigh on bottom line in 2019 (FOX Business)
15:26 Uhr
Constellation Brands cuts EPS guidance for full year as it counts cost of Canopy Growth investment (Proactiveinvestors)
15:25 Uhr
Constellation Brands (STZ) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
15:24 Uhr
Constellation Brands cuts full-year profit outlook, shares fall (EN, Reuters)
14:53 Uhr
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Constellation Brands cuts full-year profit outlook, shares fall (Reuters Business)
14:15 Uhr
Beer Giant's $4 Billion Bet On Cannabis Starts To Turn Sour (Investors Business Daily)
14:07 Uhr
UPDATE 1-Constellation Brands cuts full-year profit outlook, shares fall (Reuters Business)
13:59 Uhr
Constellation Brands stock sinks as weak wine sales, cannabis investment hurt 2019 forecast (CNBC)

Kursziele Constellation Brands A Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 282,50
