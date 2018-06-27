|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
194,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
190,96 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+1,59%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
193,30 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,36%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
229,50 USD
|18:29 Uhr
|Constellation Brands A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.01.2019
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|05.10.2018
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.07.2018
|Constellation Brands A Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|03.04.2018
|Constellation Brands A Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18:29 Uhr
|Constellation Brands A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.2017
|Constellation Brands A Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.04.2016
|Constellation Brands A Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.2012
|Constellation Brand a neutral
|HSBC
|13.10.2006
|Update Constellation Brands Inc. (Class A): Hold
|Matrix Research
|05.10.2006
|Update Constellation Brands Inc. (Class A): Underw
|HSBC Securities
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|13:31 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|13:31 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|13:31 Uhr
|BMW Equal-Weight
|12:46 Uhr
|adidas buy
|11:56 Uhr
|S&T Hold
|09:36 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|09:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Reduce
|09:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Reduce
|09:21 Uhr
|adidas buy
|08:51 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|08:01 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|04.04.19
|Covestro Neutral
|04.04.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|04.04.19
|Linde buy
|04.04.19
|BASF buy
|04.04.19
|CANCOM SE buy
|04.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|04.04.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|04.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|04.04.19
|Sartorius vz Sell
|04.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|04.04.19
|BMW buy
|04.04.19
|Software buy
|04.04.19
|MorphoSys overweight
|03.04.19
|Software Underweight
|03.04.19
|SAP SE Equal-Weight
|03.04.19
|SAP SE Equal-Weight
|03.04.19
|Lufthansa overweight
|03.04.19
|S&T buy
|03.04.19
|HeidelbergCement buy
|03.04.19
|Continental Halten
|03.04.19
|BASF Hold
|03.04.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|03.04.19
|Continental buy
|03.04.19
|Daimler buy
|03.04.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|03.04.19
|BMW Neutral
|03.04.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
