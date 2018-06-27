finanzen.net

Constellation Brands A Aktie WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
Symbol: STZ

05.04.2019
Constellation Brands A Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Der Analyst Deutsche Bank AG hat Constellation Brands Inc (A) von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 191 auf 194 USD angehoben.

Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A)		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
194,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
190,96 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+1,59%
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
193,30 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,36%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
229,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

18:29 UhrConstellation Brands A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.01.2019Constellation Brands A BuyPivotal Research Group
05.10.2018Constellation Brands A BuyPivotal Research Group
02.07.2018Constellation Brands A HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.04.2018Constellation Brands A HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.04.19
Ausblick: Constellation Brands A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.03.19
Cannabis-Profiteur Constellation Brands: Wann gelingt dem Ex-Super-Star endlich das Comeback? (Der Aktionär)
28.02.19
US-Kochikone Martha Stewart entwickelt Cannabis-Produkte (Reuters)
07.01.19
Ausblick: Constellation Brands präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.10.18
Ausblick: Constellation Brands A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.09.18
Cannabis-Boom: Constellation Brands schiebt Tilray und Canopy Growth an (Der Aktionär)
03.09.18
Börsenpunk: Marihuana-Aktien: Wer ist nach Canopy das nächste Ziel? Conti oder SAP, NEL oder Blue Apron – dazu Geld verdienen mit Campari, Constellation Brands und Co (Der Aktionär)
27.06.18
Ausblick: Constellation Brands A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Constellation Brands A Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 229,50
