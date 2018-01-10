Unsere Krypto-Ratgeber: So kaufen oder shorten Sie Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, IOTA oder Monero in nur 15 Minuten.

Constellation Brands A AktieWKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
Symbol: STZ

184,00EUR
-2,00EUR
-1,08%
10.01.2018
FSE
219,36USD
-2,72USD
-1,22%
10.01.2018
NYSE
10.01.2018 19:29
Constellation Brands A Overweight (Barclays Capital)

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Constellation Brands Inc (A) auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 255 USD belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Constellation Brands A Overweight

Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A)		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
255,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
220,68 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,55%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
219,36 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,25%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
240,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

10.01.2018Constellation Brands A OverweightBarclays Capital
14.12.2017Constellation Brands A BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.10.2017Constellation Brands A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.10.2017Constellation Brands A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2017Constellation Brands A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nachrichten zu Constellation Brands Inc (A)

10.01.18
Constellation Brands Talks Cannabis, Beer Profits, and Glass Costs in Its Quarterly Conference Call (MotleyFool)
09.01.18
Constellation Brands Raises Its Outlook Again as Beer Profit Margins Spike (MotleyFool)
05.01.18
Sonic and TiGenix climb; Constellation Brands and Sears fall (FOX Business)
05.01.18
Corona owner Constellation Brands reveals 21% rise in quarterly profit (Proactiveinvestors)
05.01.18
Corona owner Constellation Brands reveals 21% rise in quarterly profit (Proactiveinvestors)
05.01.18
Corona beer distributor Constellation Brands sales falls short of estimates (Market Watch)
05.01.18
Constellation Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results (EN, Benzinga earnings)
05.01.18
Constellation Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results (Globe Newswire)

Kursziele Constellation Brands A Aktie

+9,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,41%
Ø Kursziel: 240,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
225
230
235
240
245
250
255
260
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
235 $
RBC Capital Markets
226 $
Deutsche Bank AG
244 $
Barclays Capital
255 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,41%
Ø Kursziel: 240,00
alle Constellation Brands A Kursziele

