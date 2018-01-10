|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Constellation Brands Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
255,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
220,68 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+15,55%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
219,36 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+16,25%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
240,00 USD
|10.01.2018
|Constellation Brands A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.2017
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.2017
|Constellation Brands A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.2017
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|30.06.2017
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|10.01.2018
|Constellation Brands A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.2017
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.2017
|Constellation Brands A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.2017
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|30.06.2017
|Constellation Brands A Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|07.04.2017
|Constellation Brands A Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.04.2016
|Constellation Brands A Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.10.2012
|Constellation Brand a neutral
|HSBC
|13.10.2006
|Update Constellation Brands Inc. (Class A): Hold
|Matrix Research
|14.09.2006
|Update Constellation Brands Inc. (Class A): Underw
|Prudential Securities
|05.10.2006
|Update Constellation Brands Inc. (Class A): Underw
|HSBC Securities
