Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

50,72EUR
-0,62EUR
-1,21%
15:33:17
XETRA
30.11.2018 14:56
(0)

Covestro Hold (Société Générale Group S.A. (SG))

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Die Normalisierung der Preise dürfte sich beim Kunststoffkonzern bis ins erste Quartal 2019 fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Thomas Swoboda in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ag/edh

Datum der Analyse: 30.11.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Hold

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)		Kursziel:
85,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
50,64 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+67,85%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
50,66 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+67,79%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Swoboda		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
71,53 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

14:56 UhrCovestro HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
28.11.2018Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.11.2018Covestro buyCommerzbank AG
27.11.2018Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.11.2018Covestro NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.11.2018Covestro buyCommerzbank AG
21.11.2018Covestro buyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.11.2018Covestro buyUBS AG
21.11.2018Covestro OutperformBNP PARIBAS
21.11.2018Covestro buyKepler Cheuvreux
14:56 UhrCovestro HoldSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
28.11.2018Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.11.2018Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.11.2018Covestro NeutralCredit Suisse Group
23.11.2018Covestro NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
20.11.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.10.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.10.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

29.11.18
Covestro wird Hauptanteilseigner am JV DIC Covestro Polymer (Dow Jones)
28.11.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Commerzbank senkt Ziel für Covestro auf 65 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
27.11.18
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
27.11.18
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
27.11.18
BASF und Covestro: Drohen jetzt weitere Gewinnwarnungen? (Der Aktionär)
26.11.18
Goldman Sachs: Covestro könnte übernommen werden (Der Aktionär)
26.11.18
DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (EQS Group)
26.11.18
DGAP-CMS: Bekanntgabe gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 (EQS Group)

mehr Covestro News
Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+41,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,03%
Ø Kursziel: 71,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 12
Sell: 0
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
110
Citigroup Corp.
81 
HSBC
107 
Morgan Stanley
93 
Barclays Capital
87 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
63 
Baader Bank
66 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
80 
Kepler Cheuvreux
78 
Independent Research GmbH
53 
BNP PARIBAS
85 
UBS AG
65 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
80 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
55 
Credit Suisse Group
55 
Commerzbank AG
65 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
85 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,03%
Ø Kursziel: 71,53
alle Covestro Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:56 UhrCovestro Hold
14:56 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
14:56 UhrLufthansa Outperform
13:36 UhrMorphoSys Underperform
13:31 UhrBayer buy
13:31 UhrBeiersdorf Hold
13:11 UhrEON SE buy
13:11 UhrRWE buy
13:01 UhrEON SE kaufen
13:01 UhrBayer Halten
12:36 UhrAllianz buy
12:36 UhrWirecard buy
12:36 UhrWirecard buy
12:11 UhrUnited Internet buy
12:01 UhrBayer Halten
12:01 UhrSiemens neutral
11:41 UhrBayer Outperform
11:36 UhrBASF buy
11:21 UhrBayer buy
10:51 UhrSoftware Neutral
10:46 UhrNemetschek SE Neutral
10:46 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
10:26 UhrContinental Hold
09:56 UhrBMW Hold
09:31 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
08:41 UhrDaimler Reduce
29.11.18Bayer overweight
29.11.18Bayer Outperform
29.11.18Bayer buy
29.11.18Bayer buy
29.11.18Bayer buy
29.11.18Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
29.11.18BASF buy
29.11.18freenet buy
29.11.18Fresenius Medical Care buy
29.11.18BASF Neutral
29.11.18BASF Equal weight
28.11.18Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
28.11.18Covestro Neutral
28.11.18MorphoSys neutral

