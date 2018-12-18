|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Unteres KO-Level
|Oberes KO-Level
|Kurs
|Inline Optionsschein auf Covestro
|ST7D3R
|45,00
|60,00
|Inline Optionsschein auf Covestro
|ST7D3Q
|42,00
|58,00
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
51,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
44,36 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,97%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
43,98 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,96%
|Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
66,83 EUR
|12:01 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.2018
|Covestro buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.12.2018
|Covestro Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.2018
|Covestro buy
|HSBC
|11.12.2018
|Covestro overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.12.2018
|Covestro buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.2018
|Covestro buy
|HSBC
|11.12.2018
|Covestro overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|28.11.2018
|Covestro buy
|Commerzbank AG
|21.11.2018
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:01 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.12.2018
|Covestro Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.12.2018
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.2018
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.2018
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.11.2018
|Covestro Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.2018
|Covestro Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.2018
|Covestro Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.10.2018
|Covestro Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.10.2018
|Covestro Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51 Uhr
|RIB Software SE buy
|12:11 Uhr
|EON SE Halten
|12:01 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|11:06 Uhr
|Nemetschek SE Reduce
|10:16 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|08:46 Uhr
|EON SE buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Nordex Reduce
|08:31 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|08:31 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|08:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|08:21 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|17.12.18
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|17.12.18
|Software Underweight
|17.12.18
|Wirecard overweight
|17.12.18
|Wirecard overweight
|17.12.18
|RWE buy
|17.12.18
|RWE Outperform
|17.12.18
|EON SE Outperform
|17.12.18
|EON SE Sector Perform
|17.12.18
|EON SE Hold
|17.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|17.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|17.12.18
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|17.12.18
|Software buy
|17.12.18
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|17.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Outperform
|17.12.18
|Henkel vz Reduce
|17.12.18
|Covestro buy
|17.12.18
|ISRA VISION buy
|17.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|17.12.18
|MorphoSys Neutral
|17.12.18
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|17.12.18
|Henkel vz Equal weight
|17.12.18
|Beiersdorf Underweight
|17.12.18
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|14.12.18
|ISRA VISION buy
