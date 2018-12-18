finanzen.net
Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

43,65EUR
+1,00EUR
+2,34%
13:40:10
STU
18.12.2018 12:01
Covestro Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Aktie des Kunststoff-Herstellers Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Er gehe wegen der weltweit steigenden Produktionskapazitäten von weiterhin schwachen Absatzpreisen aus, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Gewinnprognose (Ebitda) für das Jahr 2019 liege um 10 Prozent und die für 2020 um 6 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2018 / 08:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.12.2018 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Neutral

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
51,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
44,36 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,97%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
43,98 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,96%
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
66,83 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

12:01 UhrCovestro NeutralUBS AG
17.12.2018Covestro buyKepler Cheuvreux
14.12.2018Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.12.2018Covestro buyHSBC
11.12.2018Covestro overweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Covestro buyKepler Cheuvreux
13.12.2018Covestro buyHSBC
11.12.2018Covestro overweightMorgan Stanley
28.11.2018Covestro buyCommerzbank AG
21.11.2018Covestro buyJefferies & Company Inc.
12:01 UhrCovestro NeutralUBS AG
14.12.2018Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.12.2018Covestro NeutralUBS AG
06.12.2018Covestro NeutralUBS AG
05.12.2018Covestro HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.11.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.10.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.10.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.10.2018Covestro SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

17.12.18
Covestro: Deshalb geht es bergab (Der Aktionär)
14.12.18
BASF oder Covestro: Wer ist das größere Schnäppchen? (Der Aktionär)
11.12.18
Covestro: Deshalb geht es jetzt bergauf (Der Aktionär)
11.12.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Covestro auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 60 Euro (dpa-afx)
11.12.18
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
11.12.18
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
11.12.18
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
11.12.18
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+53,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +53,10%
Ø Kursziel: 66,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 12
Sell: 0
40
50
60
70
80
90
Citigroup Corp.
81 
Barclays Capital
87 
Baader Bank
66 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
80 
Independent Research GmbH
53 
BNP PARIBAS
85 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
80 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
55 
Credit Suisse Group
55 
Commerzbank AG
65 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
85 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
63 
Morgan Stanley
60 
HSBC
72 
Kepler Cheuvreux
55 
UBS AG
51 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +53,10%
Ø Kursziel: 66,83
alle Covestro Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
