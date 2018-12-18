ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Aktie des Kunststoff-Herstellers Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 51 Euro belassen. Er gehe wegen der weltweit steigenden Produktionskapazitäten von weiterhin schwachen Absatzpreisen aus, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Seine Gewinnprognose (Ebitda) für das Jahr 2019 liege um 10 Prozent und die für 2020 um 6 Prozent unter der Konsensschätzung./edh/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2018 / 08:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.12.2018 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.