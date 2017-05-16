Dicks Sporting Goods AktieWKN: 662541 / ISIN: US2533931026
Symbol: DKS

25,76EUR
+0,21EUR
+0,82%
09:01:15
FSE
31,84USD
-0,63USD
-1,94%
16:57:01
NYSE
07.03.2018 16:14
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral (Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. von 28 auf 32 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral

Unternehmen:
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.		Kursziel:
32,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
32,12 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,37%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
31,84 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,50%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
28,60 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

16:14 UhrDicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
05.02.2018Dicks Sporting Goods UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.01.2018Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
15.11.2017Dicks Sporting Goods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.11.2017Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research
25.01.2018Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
18.08.2017Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
26.07.2017Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.07.2017Dicks Sporting Goods Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
17.05.2017Dicks Sporting Goods BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
16:14 UhrDicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.11.2017Dicks Sporting Goods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017Dicks Sporting Goods HoldCanaccord Adams
16.08.2017Dicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.08.2017Dicks Sporting Goods NeutralMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
05.02.2018Dicks Sporting Goods UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.11.2017Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research
09.03.2016Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research
26.02.2016Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

15.11.17
Dick?s Sporting Goods zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
14.11.17
12.11.17
Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
17.05.17
Dick?s Sporting Goods steigert den Umsatz und hält die Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
16.05.17
Why Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Were Deflating Today (MotleyFool)
16.05.17
Why Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Were Deflating Today (FOX Business)

Kursziele Dicks Sporting Goods Aktie

-10,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,18%
Ø Kursziel: 28,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 2
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
Wolfe Research
20 $
RBC Capital Markets
24 $
Telsey Advisory Group
42 $
Barclays Capital
25 $
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
32 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -10,18%
Ø Kursziel: 28,60
alle Dicks Sporting Goods Kursziele

