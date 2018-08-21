|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
38,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
37,93 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,18%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
38,05 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,13%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
36,50 USD
|21.08.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|31.05.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
|31.05.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|29.05.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|07.03.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|31.05.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|25.01.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|18.08.2017
|Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|26.07.2017
|Dicks Sporting Goods Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|24.07.2017
|Dicks Sporting Goods Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|21.08.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|31.05.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
|29.05.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|07.03.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|15.11.2017
|Dicks Sporting Goods Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.2018
|Dicks Sporting Goods Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.11.2017
|Dicks Sporting Goods Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|09.03.2016
|Dicks Sporting Goods Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|26.02.2016
|Dicks Sporting Goods Underperform
|Wolfe Research
