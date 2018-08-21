Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier-w-

Dicks Sporting Goods Aktie WKN: 662541 / ISIN: US2533931026
Symbol: DKS

32,64EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,03%
21.08.2018
STU
38,05USD
+0,19USD
+0,50%
21.08.2018
NYSE
21.08.2018 16:09
Bewerten
(0)

Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral (Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. von 37 auf 38 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Dicks Sporting Goods Neutral

Unternehmen:
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.		Kursziel:
38,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
37,93 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,18%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
38,05 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,13%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
36,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

21.08.2018Dicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
31.05.2018Dicks Sporting Goods Peer PerformWolfe Research
31.05.2018Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
29.05.2018Dicks Sporting Goods HoldCanaccord Adams
07.03.2018Dicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
31.05.2018Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
25.01.2018Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
18.08.2017Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
26.07.2017Dicks Sporting Goods OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.07.2017Dicks Sporting Goods Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
21.08.2018Dicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
31.05.2018Dicks Sporting Goods Peer PerformWolfe Research
29.05.2018Dicks Sporting Goods HoldCanaccord Adams
07.03.2018Dicks Sporting Goods NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.11.2017Dicks Sporting Goods Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2018Dicks Sporting Goods UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.11.2017Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research
09.03.2016Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research
26.02.2016Dicks Sporting Goods UnderperformWolfe Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

30.05.18
Dicks Sporting Goods Appears Unaffected By Gun Decision, Reports Blowout Q1 (Benzinga)
23.05.18
Dick?s Sporting Goods schüttet konstante Dividende aus (MyDividends)
13.03.18
Qualcomm, Dicks Sporting Goods, Commercial Vehicle Group and more - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
11.03.18
Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
15.11.17
Dick?s Sporting Goods zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
14.11.17
Advance Auto Parts, Dicks Sporting Goods, L Brands, Home Depot - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
12.11.17
Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Dicks Sporting Goods Aktie

-4,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,07%
Ø Kursziel: 36,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
30
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
32 $
Canaccord Adams
32 $
Telsey Advisory Group
44 $
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
38 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,07%
Ø Kursziel: 36,50
alle Dicks Sporting Goods Kursziele

