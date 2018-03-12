Discovery Communications A AktieWKN: A0Q90G / ISIN: US25470F1049
Symbol: DISCA

19,49EUR
+0,23EUR
+1,19%
12.03.2018
FSE
24,42USD
+0,23USD
+0,95%
01:00:00
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.03.2018 16:44
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Discovery Communications A Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Underweight auf "Equal Weight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 18 auf 23 USD angehoben.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications A Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
23,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		Kurs*:
24,35 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,54%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		Kurs aktuell:
24,42 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,81%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
23,67 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.03.2018Discovery Communications A Equal WeightBarclays Capital
09.01.2018Discovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
02.01.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformBarrington Research
30.11.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017Discovery Communications A NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
02.01.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformBarrington Research
03.11.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2017Discovery Communications A BuyPivotal Research Group
16.11.2016Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
12.03.2018Discovery Communications A Equal WeightBarclays Capital
09.01.2018Discovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
30.11.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017Discovery Communications A NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.08.2017Discovery Communications A Mkt PerformFBR & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discovery Communications Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.02.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
01.11.17
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.07.17
Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (The Wall Street Journal)
31.07.17
Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (EN, Barrons)
18.07.17
ARD und ZDF dürfen wieder auf Olympia-Übertragungsrechte hoffen (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discovery Communications A News
RSS Feed
Discovery Communications A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Discovery Communications A Aktie

-3,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,07%
Ø Kursziel: 23,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
RBC Capital Markets
24 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19 $
Deutsche Bank AG
21 $
Barrington Research
30 $
Pivotal Research Group
25 $
Barclays Capital
23 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,07%
Ø Kursziel: 23,67
alle Discovery Communications A Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12.03.18EON SE Hold
12.03.18Wirecard buy
12.03.18RWE Halten
12.03.18Software Neutral
12.03.18Merck buy
12.03.18EON SE kaufen
12.03.18Henkel vz Neutral
12.03.18Beiersdorf Underweight
12.03.18United Internet buy
12.03.181&1 Drillisch buy
12.03.18RWE Strong Buy
12.03.18Deutsche Post kaufen
12.03.18Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
12.03.18Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
12.03.18EON SE Hold
12.03.18RWE Hold
12.03.18Siltronic buy
12.03.18Deutsche Bank kaufen
12.03.18Merck buy
12.03.18Lufthansa Reduce
12.03.18EON SE buy
12.03.18Drägerwerk Reduce
12.03.18RWE buy
12.03.18Linde Hold
12.03.18Drägerwerk Hold
12.03.18Lufthansa buy
12.03.18RWE Outperform
12.03.18adidas Hold
12.03.18RWE buy
12.03.18EON SE buy
12.03.18RWE Equal-Weight
12.03.18Merck Halten
12.03.18RWE Halten
12.03.18EON SE Outperform
12.03.18RWE Outperform
12.03.18Merck kaufen
12.03.18EON SE buy
12.03.18EON SE Halten
12.03.18EON SE buy
12.03.18RWE Hold

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.03.18
DAX schließt über 12.400 -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- E.ON übernimmt Innogy - Neue Ziele -- Trump droht EU erneut mit höheren Zöllen auf Autos -- Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Healthineers-IPO: Kaesers Medizinmänner kommen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12.03.18
Diese Grafik zeigt, dass die goldene Zeit der Shopping-Center vorbei ist
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RWE AG St.703712
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
innogy SEA2AADD
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Allianz840400