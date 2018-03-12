|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
23,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
24,35 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,54%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
24,42 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,81%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,67 USD
|12.03.2018
|Discovery Communications A Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.2018
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.01.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Barrington Research
|30.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|02.01.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Barrington Research
|03.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|16.11.2016
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.2018
|Discovery Communications A Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.2018
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|30.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.2017
|Discovery Communications A Neutral
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|01.08.2017
|Discovery Communications A Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|05.01.2017
|Discovery Communications A Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.09.2016
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|MoffettNathanson
|15.07.2016
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|UBS AG
|28.04.2015
|Discovery Communication a Sell
|UBS AG
