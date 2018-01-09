Unsere Krypto-Ratgeber: So kaufen oder shorten Sie Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, IOTA oder Monero in nur 15 Minuten.

Discovery Communications A AktieWKN: A0Q90G / ISIN: US25470F1049
Symbol: DISCA

18,60EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
09.01.2018
FSE
21,65USD
-0,72USD
-3,22%
02:10:00
NAS
09.01.2018 19:44
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 25 USD gesenkt.
Kommentare lesen

Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications A Hold

Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
25,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
22,39 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+11,66%
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
21,65 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,47%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
25,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

09.01.2018Discovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
02.01.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformBarrington Research
30.11.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017Discovery Communications A NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.01.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformBarrington Research
03.11.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2017Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2017Discovery Communications A BuyPivotal Research Group
16.11.2016Discovery Communications A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2018Discovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
30.11.2017Discovery Communications A HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017Discovery Communications A NeutralB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.08.2017Discovery Communications A Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
22.02.2017Discovery Communications A HoldLoop Capital

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

01.11.17
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
31.07.17
Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (The Wall Street Journal)
31.07.17
Discovery Communications: A High Price for Continued Uncertainty? (EN, Barrons)
18.07.17
ARD und ZDF dürfen wieder auf Olympia-Übertragungsrechte hoffen (Reuters)

mehr Discovery Communications A News
Kursziele Discovery Communications A Aktie

+17,78%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,78%
Ø Kursziel: 25,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
18
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
FBR & Co.
28 $
Pivotal Research Group
28 $
RBC Capital Markets
29 $
RBC Capital Markets
24 $
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19 $
Deutsche Bank AG
21 $
Barrington Research
30 $
Pivotal Research Group
25 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,78%
Ø Kursziel: 25,50
alle Discovery Communications A Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
