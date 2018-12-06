|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
27,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
28,10 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,91%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
28,87 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,48%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,30 USD
|16:19 Uhr
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|04.12.2018
|Discovery Communications A In-line
|Imperial Capital
|09.11.2018
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|09.11.2018
|Discovery Communications A In-line
|Imperial Capital
|26.10.2018
|Discovery Communications A Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.09.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|26.06.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|04.06.2018
|Discovery Communications A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.01.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Barrington Research
|16:19 Uhr
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|04.12.2018
|Discovery Communications A In-line
|Imperial Capital
|09.11.2018
|Discovery Communications A In-line
|Imperial Capital
|26.10.2018
|Discovery Communications A Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.06.2018
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|09.11.2018
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|18.09.2018
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|05.01.2017
|Discovery Communications A Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.09.2016
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|MoffettNathanson
|15.07.2016
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|UBS AG
