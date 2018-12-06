finanzen.net

Discovery Communications A Aktie WKN: A0Q90G / ISIN: US25470F1049
Symbol: DISCA

25,08EUR
+0,68EUR
+2,79%
17:43:20
STU
28,87USD
+0,89USD
+3,18%
18:16:04
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.12.2018 16:19
Bewerten
(0)

Discovery Communications A Hold (Pivotal Research Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Sell auf "Hold" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 27 belassen..

Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications A Hold

Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
27,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
28,10 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,91%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
28,87 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,48%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
30,30 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16:19 UhrDiscovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
04.12.2018Discovery Communications A In-lineImperial Capital
09.11.2018Discovery Communications A SellPivotal Research Group
09.11.2018Discovery Communications A In-lineImperial Capital
26.10.2018Discovery Communications A Equal WeightBarclays Capital
24.09.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformImperial Capital
08.08.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformImperial Capital
26.06.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformImperial Capital
04.06.2018Discovery Communications A BuyPivotal Research Group
02.01.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformBarrington Research
16:19 UhrDiscovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
04.12.2018Discovery Communications A In-lineImperial Capital
09.11.2018Discovery Communications A In-lineImperial Capital
26.10.2018Discovery Communications A Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.06.2018Discovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
09.11.2018Discovery Communications A SellPivotal Research Group
18.09.2018Discovery Communications A SellPivotal Research Group
05.01.2017Discovery Communications A UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.09.2016Discovery Communications A SellMoffettNathanson
15.07.2016Discovery Communications A SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discovery Communications Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.05.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
26.02.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discovery Communications A News
RSS Feed
Discovery Communications A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Discovery Communications A Aktie

+4,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,95%
Ø Kursziel: 30,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 3
Sell: 1
24
26
28
30
32
34
36
38
Pivotal Research Group
28 $
Imperial Capital
32 $
Imperial Capital
31 $
Pivotal Research Group
26 $
Imperial Capital
37 $
Barclays Capital
27 $
Imperial Capital
37 $
Pivotal Research Group
27 $
Imperial Capital
31 $
Pivotal Research Group
27 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,95%
Ø Kursziel: 30,30
alle Discovery Communications A Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:11 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
16:51 UhrQIAGEN buy
15:36 UhrMorphoSys overweight
14:41 UhrBayer Outperform
14:01 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
13:46 UhrPfeiffer Vacuum buy
13:46 UhrBayer overweight
13:46 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz kaufen
13:36 UhrSoftware Neutral
12:56 UhrBayer Halten
12:41 UhrDaimler Hold
12:41 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
12:41 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
12:31 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
12:31 UhrBayer buy
12:26 Uhradidas buy
12:21 UhrBayer Halten
12:21 UhrContinental overweight
12:11 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
12:11 UhrBMW Equal-Weight
11:21 UhrDaimler Equal-Weight
11:06 UhrBayer buy
10:56 UhrContinental Outperform
10:51 UhrBayer buy
10:51 UhrAllianz overweight
10:41 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
10:41 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
09:46 UhrSoftware Equal weight
09:36 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:36 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:21 UhrBayer Hold
08:46 UhrLinde buy
08:36 UhrCovestro Neutral
05.12.18Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
05.12.18HeidelbergCement Halten
05.12.18Bayer Outperform
05.12.18Covestro Hold
05.12.18Infineon Outperform
05.12.18Infineon Outperform
05.12.18Deutsche Telekom buy

Top-Rankings

KW 49: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 49: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:55 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Daimler mit gesenkter Prognose für Finanzsparte -- Vonovia verdient mehr, höhere Ziele für 2019 -- Huawei-CFO verhaftet -- Beige Book, SGL, Software AG im Fokus
Anlegen und Sparen
18:00 Uhr
Robo Advisor - Nur ein Hype oder ein echter Mehrwert?
Aktie im Fokus
18:01 Uhr
Investorin: Jetzt ist die Zeit, Apple-Aktien zu kaufen - obwohl Microsoft bessere Fundamentaldaten aufweist
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T