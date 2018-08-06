finanzen.net

Discovery Communications A Aktie
Symbol: DISCA

24,78EUR
+0,24EUR
+0,98%
16:38:13
STU
27,44USD
-0,03USD
-0,11%
17:10:06
NAS
30.05.2019 15:54
Bewerten
(0)

Discovery Communications A Peer Perform (Wolfe Research)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Wolfe Research hat Discovery Communications Inc (A) von Outperform auf "Peer Perform" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Discovery Communications A Peer Perform

Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)		Analyst:
Wolfe Research		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Peer Perform		Kurs*:
27,71 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
27,44 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
29,33 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

15:54 UhrDiscovery Communications A Peer PerformWolfe Research
09.01.2019Discovery Communications A In-lineImperial Capital
06.12.2018Discovery Communications A HoldPivotal Research Group
04.12.2018Discovery Communications A In-lineImperial Capital
09.11.2018Discovery Communications A SellPivotal Research Group
24.09.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformImperial Capital
08.08.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformImperial Capital
26.06.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformImperial Capital
04.06.2018Discovery Communications A BuyPivotal Research Group
02.01.2018Discovery Communications A OutperformBarrington Research
Nachrichten zu Discovery Communications Inc (A)

04.05.19
Discovery Communications A: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
25.02.19
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.11.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Discovery Communications A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Discovery Communications A Aktie

+6,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,89%
Ø Kursziel: 29,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Imperial Capital
31 $
Pivotal Research Group
27 $
Imperial Capital
30 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,89%
Ø Kursziel: 29,33
alle Discovery Communications A Kursziele

