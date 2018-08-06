|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Discovery Communications Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Wolfe Research
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Peer Perform
|Kurs*:
27,71 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27,44 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,33 USD
|15:54 Uhr
|Discovery Communications A Peer Perform
|Wolfe Research
|09.01.2019
|Discovery Communications A In-line
|Imperial Capital
|06.12.2018
|Discovery Communications A Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|04.12.2018
|Discovery Communications A In-line
|Imperial Capital
|09.11.2018
|Discovery Communications A Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|24.09.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|08.08.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|26.06.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|04.06.2018
|Discovery Communications A Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.01.2018
|Discovery Communications A Outperform
|Barrington Research
