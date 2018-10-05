|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Eli Lilly and Co.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
130,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
114,86 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+13,18%
|Rating vorher:
Market Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
115,02 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+13,02%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
101,80 USD
