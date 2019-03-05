HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Evonik auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Verkaufspreis von 3 Milliarden Euro für das Methacrylat-Geschäft sei höher als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Sebastian Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem erfülle der Spezialchemiekonzern weiterhin seine versprochenen Verbesserungen in puncto Kosten und Free Cashflow./edh/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 17:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.