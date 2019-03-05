|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Evonik AG
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
30,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
25,32 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+18,48%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
25,32 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,48%
|Analyst Name:
Sebastian Bray
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,38 EUR
|13:16 Uhr
|13:04 Uhr
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:04 Uhr
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.03.2019
|Evonik buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.2019
|Evonik buy
|Baader Bank
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.03.2019
|Evonik Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.03.2019
|Evonik Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|05.03.2019
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.2019
|Evonik Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.03.2019
|Evonik Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.2019
|Evonik Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.2019
|Evonik Sell
|UBS AG
|04.02.2019
|Evonik Sell
|UBS AG
|13:16 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:05 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|13:05 Uhr
|Lufthansa buy
|13:05 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|13:04 Uhr
|Merck buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|13:04 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|13:04 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|13:04 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|10:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|09:56 Uhr
|Bechtle Sell
|09:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Post market-perform
|09:41 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|09:21 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|09:16 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|09:11 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|06.03.19
|Fresenius SECo Halten
|06.03.19
|Henkel vz Neutral
|06.03.19
|Covestro Verkaufen
|06.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|06.03.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|06.03.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|06.03.19
|adidas buy
|06.03.19
|ISRA VISION buy
|06.03.19
|Siltronic Neutral
|06.03.19
|BMW buy
|06.03.19
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|06.03.19
|Wirecard buy
|06.03.19
|Wirecard buy
|06.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|06.03.19
|MorphoSys buy
