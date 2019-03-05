finanzen.net
Evonik Aktie WKN: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013

25,28EUR
-0,62EUR
-2,39%
14:00:04
STU
07.03.2019 13:16
Evonik buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Evonik auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der Verkaufspreis von 3 Milliarden Euro für das Methacrylat-Geschäft sei höher als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Sebastian Bray in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem erfülle der Spezialchemiekonzern weiterhin seine versprochenen Verbesserungen in puncto Kosten und Free Cashflow./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2019 / 17:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Evonik buy

Unternehmen:
Evonik AG		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		Kursziel:
30,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
25,32 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+18,48%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
25,32 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+18,48%
Analyst Name:
Sebastian Bray		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
30,38 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:16 UhrEvonik buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:04 UhrEvonik buyWarburg Research
06.03.2019Evonik NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.03.2019Evonik ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
06.03.2019Evonik OutperformBernstein Research
13:16 UhrEvonik buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:04 UhrEvonik buyWarburg Research
06.03.2019Evonik OutperformBernstein Research
06.03.2019Evonik buyDeutsche Bank AG
05.03.2019Evonik buyBaader Bank
06.03.2019Evonik NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.03.2019Evonik NeutralCredit Suisse Group
05.03.2019Evonik HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
05.03.2019Evonik HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
05.03.2019Evonik NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.03.2019Evonik ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
05.03.2019Evonik SellUBS AG
04.03.2019Evonik SellUBS AG
18.02.2019Evonik SellUBS AG
04.02.2019Evonik SellUBS AG

Nachrichten zu Evonik AG

Gewinnanstieg
Evonik-Aktie hebt ab: Milliardendeal im Blick - Dividende bleibt stabil - Aktienrückkauf geplant
Gute Geschäfte in allen drei Chemie-Segmenten haben Evonik auch im vierten Quartal einen höheren Gewinn beschert.
05.03.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS 4: Evonik-Anleger feiern Spartenverkauf und Gewinnsprung (dpa-afx)
05.03.19
Evonik kauf eigene Aktien für Mitarbeiterprogramm zurück (Dow Jones)
05.03.19
Bilanzpressekonferenz: Evonik verabschiedet sich vom Plexiglas und stärkt seine Bilanz (Handelsblatt)
05.03.19
Evonik-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Warum Anleger vorsichtig sein sollten (Börse Online)
05.03.19
Evonik treibt Umbau voran - Plexiglas-Geschäft verkauft (Reuters)
05.03.19
ROUNDUP 2: Evonik treibt Umbau voran - Ausblick für 2019 zunächst vorsichtig (dpa-afx)
05.03.19
DAX schwächer: Sorgen um die chinesische Wirtschaft - Evonik-Aktie steigt (Börse Online)
05.03.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Evonik-Anleger feiern Spartenverkauf und Gewinnsprung (dpa-afx)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Evonik Aktie

+20,17%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,17%
Ø Kursziel: 30,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 8
Sell: 4
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
BNP PARIBAS
34 
Barclays Capital
30 
equinet AG
37 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
40 
Citigroup Corp.
29 
Macquarie Research
27 
Morgan Stanley
35 
HSBC
19 
Commerzbank AG
35 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24,50 
UBS AG
21 
Baader Bank
34 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
26 
Independent Research GmbH
29 
Deutsche Bank AG
40 
Credit Suisse Group
28 
Bernstein Research
31 
Kepler Cheuvreux
25 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27,70 
Warburg Research
35,75 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,17%
Ø Kursziel: 30,38
alle Evonik Kursziele

