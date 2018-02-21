HSBC-Webinar: Jörg Scherer zeigt, wie Sie den aktuellen Markt traden und direkt aus dem Chart Handelsstrategien ableiten können. 22.02., 12 Uhr. Live!

Expeditors International of Washington AktieWKN: 875272 / ISIN: US3021301094
Symbol: EXPD

50,13EUR
-1,55EUR
-3,00%
21.02.2018
FSE
63,99USD
+2,06USD
+3,33%
02:10:00
NAS
21.02.2018 19:24
Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform (Cowen and Company, LLC)

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Expeditors International of Washington Inc. von 58 auf 65 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform

Unternehmen:
Expeditors International of Washington Inc.		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC		Kursziel:
65,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		Kurs*:
64,46 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,84%
Rating vorher:
Market Perform		Kurs aktuell:
63,99 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+1,58%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
62,75 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

20.02.18
Expeditors Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 EPS of $0.92 (Globe Newswire)
20.02.18
Expeditors Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 EPS of $0.92 (EN, Benzinga earnings)
18.02.18
Ausblick: Expeditors International of Washington legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.11.17
Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.42 (Globe Newswire)
07.11.17
Expeditors Reports Third Quarter 2017 EPS of $0.66 (EN, Benzinga earnings)
07.11.17
Expeditors Reports Third Quarter 2017 EPS of $0.66 (Globe Newswire)
05.11.17
Ausblick: Expeditors International of Washington präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
08.08.17
Expeditors Reports Second Quarter 2017 EPS of $0.60 (EN, Benzinga earnings)

Kursziele Expeditors International of Washington Aktie

-1,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,94%
Ø Kursziel: 62,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
56
58
60
62
64
66
Barclays Capital
63 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
58 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
65 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
65 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,94%
Ø Kursziel: 62,75
alle Expeditors International of Washington Kursziele

