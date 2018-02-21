|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
65,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
64,46 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+0,84%
|Rating vorher:
Market Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
63,99 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+1,58%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
62,75 USD
|21.02.2018
