|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Facebook
|ST4VXN
|7,04
|Endlos Turbo auf Facebook
|ST5PZH
|13,72
|Unternehmen:
Facebook Inc.
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
131,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
151,43 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,49%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
153,74 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,79%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
199,40 USD
|18:59 Uhr
|Facebook Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|17:31 Uhr
|Facebook overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.10.2018
|Facebook buy
|Morningstar
|08.10.2018
|Facebook Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.10.2018
|Facebook Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|17:31 Uhr
|Facebook overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.10.2018
|Facebook buy
|Morningstar
|08.10.2018
|Facebook Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.10.2018
|Facebook Outperform
|Wells Fargo & Co
|26.09.2018
|Facebook overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.2018
|Facebook Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.2018
|Facebook Hold
|Morningstar
|22.03.2018
|Facebook Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|01.02.2018
|Facebook Hold
|Morningstar
|19.01.2018
|Facebook Hold
|Morningstar
|18:59 Uhr
|Facebook Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|06.07.2018
|Facebook Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|02.04.2018
|Facebook Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|31.07.2017
|Facebook Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|02.02.2017
|Facebook Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|16:11 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|15:26 Uhr
|Software buy
|14:46 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|14:46 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|13:21 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|13:06 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|13:01 Uhr
|Software Hold
|11:56 Uhr
|BASF Equal-Weight
|11:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Covestro Equal-Weight
|11:51 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|10:56 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor neutral
|10:16 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|10:16 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|10:11 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:11 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:06 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|10:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|09:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|08:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
|08:36 Uhr
|Continental buy
|08:31 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|08:11 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|11.10.18
|HeidelbergCement buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Allianz overweight
|11.10.18
|JENOPTIK Halten
|11.10.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|11.10.18
|Infineon kaufen
|11.10.18
|Infineon kaufen
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|Wirecard buy
|11.10.18
|BMW Neutral
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
|11.10.18
|Bayer buy
