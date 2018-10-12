finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Facebook Aktie WKN: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
Symbol: FB

132,19EUR
-0,37EUR
-0,28%
19:50:27
FSE
153,74USD
+0,39USD
+0,25%
23:20:00
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.10.2018 18:59
Bewerten
(0)

Facebook Sell (Pivotal Research Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Facebook Inc. von 140 auf 131 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen.
Anzeige

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf Facebook
Short
ST4VXN7,04
1,93
Endlos Turbo auf Facebook
Short
ST5PZH13,72
0,96
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!

Zusammenfassung: Facebook Sell

Unternehmen:
Facebook Inc.		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group		Kursziel:
131,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
151,43 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,49%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
153,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,79%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
199,40 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Facebook Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:59 UhrFacebook SellPivotal Research Group
17:31 UhrFacebook overweightMorgan Stanley
11.10.2018Facebook buyMorningstar
08.10.2018Facebook OutperformCredit Suisse Group
01.10.2018Facebook OutperformWells Fargo & Co
17:31 UhrFacebook overweightMorgan Stanley
11.10.2018Facebook buyMorningstar
08.10.2018Facebook OutperformCredit Suisse Group
01.10.2018Facebook OutperformWells Fargo & Co
26.09.2018Facebook overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.2018Facebook NeutralUBS AG
03.05.2018Facebook HoldMorningstar
22.03.2018Facebook HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018Facebook HoldMorningstar
19.01.2018Facebook HoldMorningstar
18:59 UhrFacebook SellPivotal Research Group
06.07.2018Facebook SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
02.04.2018Facebook SellPivotal Research Group
31.07.2017Facebook SellPivotal Research Group
02.02.2017Facebook SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Facebook Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Facebook Inc.

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Erbeutete Informationen
Facebook: 30 statt 50 Millionen Nutzern von Hacker-Attacke betroffen
Bei dem jüngst bekanntgewordenen Hacker-Angriff auf Facebook wurden Millionen Nutzern zum Teil sehr private Daten gestohlen.
23:55 Uhr
Facebook-Hack: Sensible Daten von Millionen Nutzern entwendet (Heise)
23:42 Uhr
Facebook now says data breach affected 29 mln users, details impact (Reuters)
23:42 Uhr
Facebook now says data breach affected 29 mln users, details impact (Reuters Business)
23:40 Uhr
UPDATE 4-Facebook now says data breach affected 29 mln users, details impact (Reuters Business)
22:25 Uhr
Facebook trims data breach to 29 million users as FBI probes (EN, Reuters)
22:23 Uhr
Facebook Messenger may be getting an Unsend feature soon - CNET (Cnet)
22:19 Uhr
Facebook trims data breach to 29 million users as FBI probes (Reuters Business)
22:19 Uhr
Facebook trims data breach to 29 million users as FBI probes (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Facebook News
RSS Feed
Facebook zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Facebook Aktie

+29,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,70%
Ø Kursziel: 199,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 18
Hold: 1
Sell: 2
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
280
BTIG Research
275 $
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
150 $
Nomura
228 $
Macquarie Research
220 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
205 $
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
205 $
Deutsche Bank AG
205 $
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
200 $
UBS AG
180 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
220 $
JMP Securities LLC
206 $
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
202 $
RBC Capital Markets
195 $
Barclays Capital
180 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
195 $
Wells Fargo & Co
220 $
Credit Suisse Group
210 $
Morningstar
186 $
Morgan Stanley
175 $
Pivotal Research Group
131 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,70%
Ø Kursziel: 199,40
alle Facebook Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:11 UhrBechtle buy
15:26 UhrSoftware buy
14:46 UhrSAP SE overweight
14:46 UhrSAP SE overweight
13:21 UhrBayer Outperform
13:16 UhrMerck Outperform
13:06 UhrBechtle buy
13:06 UhrBeiersdorf Hold
13:01 UhrSoftware Hold
11:56 UhrBASF Equal-Weight
11:56 UhrBayer buy
11:56 UhrCovestro Equal-Weight
11:51 UhrBayer Hold
10:56 UhrDialog Semiconductor buy
10:31 UhrCovestro buy
10:21 UhrDialog Semiconductor neutral
10:16 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
10:16 UhrDialog Semiconductor Neutral
10:11 UhrWirecard buy
10:11 UhrWirecard buy
10:06 UhrBMW Neutral
10:06 UhrBeiersdorf Neutral
10:06 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
09:56 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
08:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
08:36 UhrContinental buy
08:31 Uhrthyssenkrupp Neutral
08:11 UhrSiltronic Hold
11.10.18HeidelbergCement buy
11.10.18Bayer buy
11.10.18Allianz overweight
11.10.18JENOPTIK Halten
11.10.18Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
11.10.18Infineon kaufen
11.10.18Infineon kaufen
11.10.18Wirecard buy
11.10.18Wirecard buy
11.10.18BMW Neutral
11.10.18Bayer buy
11.10.18Bayer buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:33 Uhr
DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- Wall Street nach Korrektur wieder im Plus -- JPMorgan, Wells Fargo und Citigroup übertreffen Erwartungen -- Zalando, Knorr-Bremse, Dialog im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:12 Uhr
KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:45 Uhr
Experte warnt: Aus Trumps "America first"-Politik könnte "America last" werden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Knorr-BremseKBX100
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750