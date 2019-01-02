finanzen.net
Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie WKN: 875029 / ISIN: US3167731005
Symbol: FITB

21,18EUR
+1,30EUR
+6,54%
02.01.2019
STU
24,20USD
+0,67USD
+2,85%
02.01.2019
NAS
02.01.2019 18:34
Fifth Third Bancorp Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Fifth Third Bancorp von 35 auf 31 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Fifth Third Bancorp Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Fifth Third Bancorp		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
31,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		Kurs*:
23,86 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+29,92%
Rating vorher:
Equal weight		Kurs aktuell:
24,20 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+28,10%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
32,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

19.12.18
Fifth Third steigert die Dividende um 22 Prozent (MyDividends)
23.10.18
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
23.10.18
UPDATE 1-Fifth Third Bancorp profit beats on higher interest income, loan growth (Reuters Business)
23.10.18
Fifth Third Bancorp profit slumps 58 percent (Reuters Business)
22.10.18
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
16.10.18
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q3 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards? (Zacks)
20.09.18
Fifth Third gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
18.07.18
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie

+34,30%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,30%
Ø Kursziel: 32,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
30,5
31
31,5
32
32,5
33
33,5
34
34,5
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
34 $
Barclays Capital
31 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +34,30%
Ø Kursziel: 32,50
alle Fifth Third Bancorp Kursziele

