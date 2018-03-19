|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Five Below Inc
|Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
102,36 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
117,74 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|16:29 Uhr
|Five Below Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|26.11.2018
|Five Below Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|24.10.2018
|Five Below Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|05.09.2018
|Five Below Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|07.06.2018
|Five Below Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|16:29 Uhr
|Five Below Outperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|26.11.2018
|Five Below Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|24.10.2018
|Five Below Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|07.06.2018
|Five Below Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|09.01.2018
|Five Below Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|05.09.2018
|Five Below Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|07.06.2018
|Five Below Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.2017
|Five Below Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.09.2016
|Five Below Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.2016
|Five Below Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
