finanzen.net
+++ OSKAR - Der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan - Jetzt informieren! +++-w-

Five Below Aktie WKN: A1JZ18 / ISIN: US33829M1018
Symbol: FIVE

104,50EUR
+4,79EUR
+4,80%
18:30:24
STU
117,74USD
+2,87USD
+2,50%
18:46:03
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
07.03.2019 16:29
Bewerten
(0)

Five Below Outperform (Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. hat die Einstufung für Five Below Inc auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 140 USD belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Five Below Outperform

Unternehmen:
Five Below Inc		Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.		Kursziel:
140,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
102,36 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
117,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Five Below Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16:29 UhrFive Below OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.11.2018Five Below BuyDougherty & Company LLC
24.10.2018Five Below Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
05.09.2018Five Below NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
07.06.2018Five Below BuyDougherty & Company LLC
16:29 UhrFive Below OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.11.2018Five Below BuyDougherty & Company LLC
24.10.2018Five Below Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
07.06.2018Five Below BuyDougherty & Company LLC
09.01.2018Five Below BuyDougherty & Company LLC
05.09.2018Five Below NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
07.06.2018Five Below NeutralUBS AG
10.07.2017Five Below NeutralUBS AG
23.09.2016Five Below Equal WeightBarclays Capital
08.01.2016Five Below HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Five Below Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Five Below Inc

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Five Below News
RSS Feed
Five Below zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Five Below Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
115
120
125
130
135
140
145
Telsey Advisory Group
120 $
Dougherty & Company LLC
130 $
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
140 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Five Below Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:31 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
16:16 UhrDialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
16:11 UhrMerck Halten
15:51 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
15:31 UhrDeutsche Post Reduce
15:26 UhrUnited Internet kaufen
15:26 UhrDialog Semiconductor Hold
15:21 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
15:21 UhrMerck Halten
15:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
15:11 UhrDeutsche Post neutral
15:06 UhrSoftware buy
14:26 UhrDeutsche Post overweight
13:16 UhrDeutsche Post buy
13:05 UhrSiltronic Hold
13:05 UhrLufthansa buy
13:05 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
13:04 UhrDeutsche Post Sector Perform
13:04 UhrMerck buy
13:04 UhrDialog Semiconductor Outperform
13:04 UhrContinental Neutral
13:04 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
13:04 UhrMerck Hold
13:04 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) kaufen
13:04 UhrDrägerwerk Hold
13:04 UhrDeutsche Post buy
13:04 UhrMerck Neutral
10:31 UhrMerck Neutral
10:31 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
10:21 UhrDeutsche Post Conviction Buy List
09:56 UhrBechtle Sell
09:51 UhrDeutsche Post market-perform
09:41 UhrDialog Semiconductor overweight
09:21 UhrDialog Semiconductor neutral
09:16 UhrFresenius Medical Care Hold
09:16 UhrFresenius SECo Hold
09:11 UhrDialog Semiconductor Hold
09:06 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
06.03.19Fresenius SECo Halten
06.03.19Henkel vz Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 9 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 9 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welches Anlageprodukt weist Ihrer Meinung nach die höchsten Kosten pro Jahr auf?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:57 Uhr
DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- Conti: Trotz Umsatzrückgang mehr Dividende -- Dialog-Aktie nach Zukauf unter Druck -- HUGO BOSS, Axel Springer im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:39 Uhr
JPMorgan überzeugt: Neue Höchststände am Markt kommen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
18:21 Uhr
Teuerstes Auto der Welt: Die Top-Automobile des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SteinhoffA14XB9
Schaeffler AGSHA015
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Post AG555200
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403