|Unternehmen:
Ford Motor Co.
|Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
8,49 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
8,43 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,00 USD
|16:09 Uhr
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|09.11.2018
|Ford Motor Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.10.2017
|Ford Motor Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.2017
|Ford Motor Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.2017
|Ford Motor Buy
|Standpoint Research
|04.10.2017
|Ford Motor Buy
|Standpoint Research
|03.02.2017
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.2017
|Ford Motor Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.12.2016
|Ford Motor Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|07.07.2016
|Ford Motor buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:09 Uhr
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|16.10.2017
|Ford Motor Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.2017
|Ford Motor Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.2016
|Ford Motor Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.2016
|Ford Motor Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.2018
|Ford Motor Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.06.2010
|Ford Motor "underperform"
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.06.2010
|Ford Motor "underperform"
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.05.2010
|Ford Motor "sell"
|Citigroup Corp.
|28.04.2010
|Ford Motor "underperform"
|Credit Suisse Group
