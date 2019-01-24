finanzen.net

13.02.2019 16:09
Bewerten
(0)

Ford Motor Neutral (Seaport Global Securities)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Seaport Global Securities hat die Einstufung für Ford Motor Co. auf "Neutral" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Ford Motor Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ford Motor Co.		Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
8,49 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
8,43 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.

16:09 UhrFord Motor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
09.11.2018Ford Motor SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.10.2017Ford Motor Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2017Ford Motor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.10.2017Ford Motor BuyStandpoint Research
04.10.2017Ford Motor BuyStandpoint Research
03.02.2017Ford Motor overweightBarclays Capital
27.01.2017Ford Motor OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.12.2016Ford Motor Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
07.07.2016Ford Motor buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:09 UhrFord Motor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
16.10.2017Ford Motor Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2017Ford Motor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
29.04.2016Ford Motor Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.01.2016Ford Motor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
09.11.2018Ford Motor SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.06.2010Ford Motor "underperform"Credit Suisse Group
02.06.2010Ford Motor "underperform"Credit Suisse Group
31.05.2010Ford Motor "sell"Citigroup Corp.
28.04.2010Ford Motor "underperform"Credit Suisse Group

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.

Gefahr: Kontrollverlust
Ford ruft 1,48 Millionen Pick-up-Trucks in Nordamerika zurück
Der zweitgrößte US-Autobauer Ford ruft wegen möglicher Defekte der Automatikschaltung 1,48 Millionen Pick-up-Trucks seines Verkaufsschlagers F-150 in Nordamerika zurück.
07:57 Uhr
"The Times" - Ford hat May über Verlagerungs-Vorbereitungen informiert (Reuters)
08.02.19
SUV-Offensive: Ford kündigt Milliarden-Investition in Chicago an (dpa-afx)
31.01.19
Cramer's lightning round: Ford Motor has become a 'show-me' story (CNBC)
30.01.19
Why Ford Motor Company's Earnings Fell in 2018 (MotleyFool)
25.01.19
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Materialise NV, Stratasys, Boeing, Ford Motor and Proto Labs (Zacks)
24.01.19
Harter Brexit könnte Ford 2019 rund 800 Millionen Dollar kosten (Dow Jones)
24.01.19
Ford-Aktie: Ford fährt in die roten Zahlen - Anleger bleiben gelassen (dpa-afx)
24.01.19
ROUNDUP: Ford rutscht in die roten Zahlen - Probleme in Europa und China (dpa-afx)

