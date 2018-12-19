|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Genomic Health IncShs
|Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Perform
|Kurs*:
67,34 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
perform
|Kurs aktuell:
64,53 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|19.12.2018
|Genomic Health Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|18.01.2017
|Genomic Health Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.01.2016
|Genomic Health Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.01.2016
|Genomic Health Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|23.11.2015
|Genomic Health Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.2016
|Genomic Health Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|23.11.2015
|Genomic Health Buy
|UBS AG
|12.12.2011
|Genomic Health buy
|Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
|02.11.2011
|Genomic Health buy
|Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
|11.06.2009
|Genomic Health overweight
|Thomas Weisel Partners LLC
|19.12.2018
|Genomic Health Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|18.01.2017
|Genomic Health Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.2015
|Genomic Health Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|10.03.2015
|Genomic Health Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.10.2011
|Genomic Health sector perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.2016
|Genomic Health Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.09.2015
|Genomic Health Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.2007
|Genomic Health neues Kursziel
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.18
|Lufthansa Halten
|19.12.18
|BMW market-perform
|19.12.18
|Continental Outperform
|19.12.18
|Daimler market-perform
|19.12.18
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|19.12.18
|RWE Halten
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|19.12.18
|Covestro Equal weight
|19.12.18
|Covestro Hold
|19.12.18
|Deutsche Post Hold
|19.12.18
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|19.12.18
|Fresenius SECo buy
|18.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.12.18
|thyssenkrupp kaufen
|18.12.18
|Linde Halten
|18.12.18
|RIB Software SE buy
|18.12.18
|EON SE Halten
|18.12.18
|Covestro Neutral
|18.12.18
|Nemetschek SE Reduce
|18.12.18
|Allianz overweight
|18.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|18.12.18
|Wirecard buy
|18.12.18
|Deutsche Börse buy
|18.12.18
|Lufthansa buy
|18.12.18
|EON SE buy
|18.12.18
|Nordex Reduce
|18.12.18
|United Internet buy
|18.12.18
|freenet Hold
|18.12.18
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|18.12.18
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|17.12.18
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|17.12.18
|Software Underweight
|17.12.18
|Wirecard overweight
|17.12.18
|Wirecard overweight
|17.12.18
|RWE buy
|17.12.18
|RWE Outperform
|17.12.18
|EON SE Outperform
|17.12.18
|EON SE Sector Perform
