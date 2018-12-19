finanzen.net
Genomic Health Aktie WKN: A0F6J5 / ISIN: US37244C1018
Symbol: GHDX

57,54EUR
-0,40EUR
-0,69%
19.12.2018
STU
64,53USD
-2,35USD
-3,51%
02:00:00
NAS
19.12.2018 16:49
Bewerten
(0)

Genomic Health Perform (Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.)

Der Analyst Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. hat die Einstufung für Genomic Health IncShs auf "Perform" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Genomic Health Perform

Unternehmen:
Genomic Health IncShs		Analyst:
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Perform		Kurs*:
67,34 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
perform		Kurs aktuell:
64,53 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Genomic Health IncShs

19.12.2018Genomic Health PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
18.01.2017Genomic Health HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.01.2016Genomic Health UnderweightBarclays Capital
06.01.2016Genomic Health BuyCanaccord Adams
23.11.2015Genomic Health BuyUBS AG
06.01.2016Genomic Health BuyCanaccord Adams
23.11.2015Genomic Health BuyUBS AG
12.12.2011Genomic Health buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
02.11.2011Genomic Health buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
11.06.2009Genomic Health overweight Thomas Weisel Partners LLC
19.12.2018Genomic Health PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
18.01.2017Genomic Health HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2015Genomic Health HoldCanaccord Adams
10.03.2015Genomic Health NeutralUBS AG
11.10.2011Genomic Health sector performRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016Genomic Health UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.09.2015Genomic Health UnderweightBarclays Capital
08.08.2007Genomic Health neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten zu Genomic Health IncShs

10.12.18
Is Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? (Zacks)
06.12.18
Genomic Health (GHDX) Down 18% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
04.12.18
Genomic Health (GHDX), BioCartis Extend Deal to Urology (Zacks)
14.11.18
Genomic Health Starts Sprinting (MotleyFool)
09.11.18
Earnings Estimates Rising for Genomic Health (GHDX): Will It Gain? (Zacks)
09.11.18
Genomic Health (GHDX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates (Zacks)
07.11.18
Here's Why Genomic Health Popped as Much as 30.2% Today (MotleyFool)
07.11.18
Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)

