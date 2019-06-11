finanzen.net

GlaxoSmithKline Aktie WKN: 940561 / ISIN: GB0009252882

11.06.2019
GlaxoSmithKline Hold (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für GlaxoSmithKline von 1440 auf 1540 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die jüngsten Veränderungen im Portfolio des Pharmakonzerns ließen langfristig ein stärkeres Gewinnwachstum erwarten, schrieb Analyst David Evans in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. In den kommenden zwei Jahren dürften die Gewinne aber noch niedrig ausfallen./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Hold

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		Kursziel:
15,40 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
15,72 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,04%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
15,72 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,04%
Analyst Name:
David Evans		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
16,20 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

17:06 UhrGlaxoSmithKline HoldKepler Cheuvreux
17.05.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralUBS AG
03.05.2019GlaxoSmithKline neutralDeutsche Bank AG
03.05.2019GlaxoSmithKline NeutralUBS AG
02.05.2019GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.05.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.02.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
07.02.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyUBS AG
06.02.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.01.2019GlaxoSmithKline buyJefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

07.06.19
STADA erwirbt Hautpflegemarken von GlaxoSmithKline (Dow Jones)
07.06.19
Pharmakonzern: Stada übernimmt Hautpflegemarken von GlaxoSmithKline (Handelsblatt)
31.05.19
GlaxoSmithKline-Aktie: Was Analysten von GlaxoSmithKline erwarten (finanzen.net)
28.05.19
Fitch senkt Rating von Glaxosmithkline auf A- (Dow Jones)
23.05.19
Dividenden-Garant GlaxoSmithKline: Dieser Blockbuster ist ein absoluter Kassenschlager! (Der Aktionär)
03.05.19
GlaxoSmithKline: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Glaxosmithkline übertrifft Markterwartungen (Dow Jones)
01.05.19
GlaxoSmithKline bekräftigt Prognose nach robustem Jahresstart (dpa-afx)

mehr GlaxoSmithKline News
Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+3,05%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,05%
Ø Kursziel: 16,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 8
Sell: 2
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,90 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10 £
BNP PARIBAS
17,50 £
CFRA
16,20 £
Barclays Capital
16 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16,35 £
Morgan Stanley
14,60 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
17,50 £
HSBC
18,60 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19 £
Credit Suisse Group
16 £
Deutsche Bank AG
15,50 £
UBS AG
16,30 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
15,40 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,05%
Ø Kursziel: 16,20
alle GlaxoSmithKline Kursziele

