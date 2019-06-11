FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für GlaxoSmithKline von 1440 auf 1540 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die jüngsten Veränderungen im Portfolio des Pharmakonzerns ließen langfristig ein stärkeres Gewinnwachstum erwarten, schrieb Analyst David Evans in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. In den kommenden zwei Jahren dürften die Gewinne aber noch niedrig ausfallen./gl/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.