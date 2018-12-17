ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline angesichts des Tesaro-Zukaufs, des Verkaufs von Aktivitäten in Fernost und einer Investorenveranstaltung der Konzerntochter Viiv auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1600 Pence belassen. In der Summe habe sie ihre Schätzungen für den Pharmakonzern reduziert, schrieb Analystin Jo Walton in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2018 / 05:11 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





