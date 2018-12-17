finanzen.net
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline angesichts des Tesaro-Zukaufs, des Verkaufs von Aktivitäten in Fernost und einer Investorenveranstaltung der Konzerntochter Viiv auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1600 Pence belassen. In der Summe habe sie ihre Schätzungen für den Pharmakonzern reduziert, schrieb Analystin Jo Walton in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2018 / 05:11 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline Neutral

Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
16,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
14,65 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,22%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
14,70 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,84%
Analyst Name:
Jo Walton		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
16,01 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:51 UhrGlaxoSmithKline NeutralCredit Suisse Group
14.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
14.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
11.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyJefferies & Company Inc.
10.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
04.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyUBS AG
03.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.11.2018GlaxoSmithKline buyHSBC
15:51 UhrGlaxoSmithKline NeutralCredit Suisse Group
14.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
10.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline Equal weightBarclays Capital
04.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline NeutralCredit Suisse Group
14.12.2018GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
10.09.2018GlaxoSmithKline SellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
01.12.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
06.11.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley
27.10.2017GlaxoSmithKline UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele GlaxoSmithKline Aktie

+8,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,91%
Ø Kursziel: 16,01
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 8
Sell: 2
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
Bernstein Research
14,30 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
14,40 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,90 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10 £
BNP PARIBAS
17,50 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19 £
CFRA
16,20 £
UBS AG
17 £
Barclays Capital
16 £
HSBC
18,20 £
Deutsche Bank AG
15,20 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
17,50 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
16,35 £
Morgan Stanley
14,60 £
Credit Suisse Group
16 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,91%
Ø Kursziel: 16,01
alle GlaxoSmithKline Kursziele

