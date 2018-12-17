|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen NEU
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|im Forum
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
16,00 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
14,65 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+9,22%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
14,70 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+8,84%
|Analyst Name:
Jo Walton
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
16,01 GBP
|15:51 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|11.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|HSBC
|04.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|UBS AG
|03.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.11.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|HSBC
|15:51 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|10.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.12.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.09.2018
|GlaxoSmithKline Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|01.12.2017
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.11.2017
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.10.2017
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16:36 Uhr
|Software Underweight
|16:26 Uhr
|Wirecard overweight
|16:26 Uhr
|Wirecard overweight
|16:16 Uhr
|RWE buy
|16:11 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|16:11 Uhr
|EON SE Outperform
|15:46 Uhr
|EON SE Sector Perform
|15:36 Uhr
|EON SE Hold
|14:41 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|14:36 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|14:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|14:26 Uhr
|Software buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|11:51 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Outperform
|11:31 Uhr
|Henkel vz Reduce
|11:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|10:46 Uhr
|ISRA VISION buy
|09:41 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|09:36 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|09:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|09:26 Uhr
|Henkel vz Equal weight
|09:26 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underweight
|09:26 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|14.12.18
|ISRA VISION buy
|14.12.18
|Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|14.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|14.12.18
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|14.12.18
|RWE Halten
|14.12.18
|Merck Equal-Weight
|14.12.18
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|14.12.18
|Covestro Neutral
|14.12.18
|Deutsche Telekom Sector Perform
|14.12.18
|Deutsche Telekom Sector Perform
|14.12.18
|Merck Neutral
|14.12.18
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|14.12.18
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|14.12.18
|Bayer buy
|14.12.18
|Bayer overweight
|13.12.18
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|13.12.18
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2018.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net