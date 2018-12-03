NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat GlaxoSmithKline anlässlich des angekündigten Verkaufs der asiatischen Aktivitäten im Bereich Wellness- und Gesundheitsdrinks an Unilever auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Verkaufspreis erscheine angemessen, doch der geringe Baranteil könnte enttäuschen, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh



Datum der Analyse: 03.12.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.